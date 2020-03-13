Niall Horan Plays A Charismatic Weatherman In His Breezy ‘Heartbreak Weather’ Video

Niall Horan’s sophomore record Heartbreak Weather arrived Friday. After gearing up for the album’s release with a week-long takeover on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Horan has debuted a video for Heartbreak Weather‘s title track. In the colorful visual, Horan plays a charming local weatherman, goofing off for the camera and sporting several different outfits for various weather conditions.

On the song itself, Horan sings of appreciating the presence of a lover over a buoyant rhythm. “It can be so lonely in this city / But it feels different when you’re with me / All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather / Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better,” he sings.

In a statement, Horan explained the inspiration behind his record: “Heartbreak Weather is nearly a concept album. I wanted to write these songs from the start of a relationship through to the end — and from different sides — instead of every song being quite sad and all about me. Because when you go through a breakup, it’s not sad all the time.”

Watch the “Heartbreak Weather” video above. Below, find Horan’s Heartbreak Weather tour dates.

Heartbreak Weather is out now via Capitol. Get it here.