Niall Horan’s New Single ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ Is A Melancholy Piano Ballad

One Direction fans were in for an emotional rollercoaster ride Friday when nearly every former band member released new music. Harry Styles shared his “Adore You” video after much anticipation and a vague ad campaign, Liam Payne dropped his long-awaited debut solo record LP1, and Niall Horan showed a different side of himself in the stripped-down track “Put A Little Love On Me.”

With nothing but a piano and his soaring vocals, Horan crafts an evocative ballad. Horan sings of longing for the comfort of his lover on the latest single. “Put a little love on me, put a little love on me / When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing / I look around as my heart is collapsing / ‘Cause you’re the only one I need / So put a little love on me,” he croons.

The accompanying video, directed by Cameron Busby, plays up the song’s tenderness. Horan arrives on a dimly lit stage to a grand piano scattered with roses. While Horan delivers his emotional lyrics, a ballet dancer brings the track alive through dance.

While Horan has yet to reveal the title and release date of his upcoming sophomore record, the singer is embarking on a massive North American tour with Lewis Capaldi. The record is a follow-up to his 2017 effort Flicker.

Watch Horan’s “Put A Little Love On Me” video above, and get tickets to his Nice To Meet Ya North American tour here.