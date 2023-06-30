Olivia Rodrigo took over the music world in 2021 with Sour, and now she’s officially started the rollout for her sophomore album, Guts, with the new single “Vampire.” Now she’s sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to chat about the upcoming album in a new interview. During the conversation, she revealed a studio trick she uses to deliver more emotional vocal performances.

She explained:

“I’m very emotional, and I think my background in child acting helps me a little bit get really emotional. And me and Dan [Nigro], my producer, we sometimes have a joke where if I’m not giving a performance that’s emotional enough on the microphone, he’ll literally film me, and I’ll do it better just because I’m being filmed. I got a hack. So next time you need an emotional performance, just film yourself.”

She also spoke about the title of her new album, saying, “I had it for a long time. I had it actually when I was making SOUR. I’m like, ‘I want the next one to be GUTS.’ I had it in my head. I’m like, ‘Four letters, all caps, just like SOUR.’ I love it. I just think it’s an interesting word. People use it in so many interesting contexts, like ‘spill your guts.’ ‘Hate your guts,’ I think is a really interesting term. Means bravery, but it also means intuition, like, ‘Listen to your gut.’ I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter.”

Check out the interview above.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.