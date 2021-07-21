Through the years, Disney movies have introduces a number of songs that have gone on to become cultural classics. Now, Olivia Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates have taken on one of the all-time greats: “Be Our Guest,” from Beauty And The Beast.

Billboard shared an exclusive clip from the upcoming season finale, which airs on July 30. In the clip, Rodrigo’s character, who landed the coveted role of a fork, performs part of the song on stage as part of the titular musical. Billboard also shared the tracklist for the show’s second season soundtrack, which includes a handful of Rodrigo songs.

As part of this Beauty And The Beast plot line, Rodrigo also penned an original song based on the story, “The Rose Song.” That premiered in a previous episode and was shared as a standalone single. Of that song, Rodrigo previously said, “The success of the music I’ve put out recently has given me a lot of confidence as a writer and in the other songs that I’ve written, like ‘The Rose Song.’ I think it’s one of the best songs I’ve written. It’s this really intricate metaphor and I’ve never written a song like that before.”

Check out the “Be Our Guest” clip above.