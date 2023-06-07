The Barbie soundtrack roster looks like a festival lineup. Dua Lipa got the (very pink) party started with “Dance The Night” at the end of May. Around the same time, the movie’s main trailer arrived, and it included a snippet of Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Girl” remake. Karol G and Aldo Ranks dropped “Watati” last week.

Next up: PinkPantheress.

“The Barbie movie comes out sooo soon!” PinkPantheress wrote in a TikTok caption. “The song sounds like gospel music sorry. rly excited for u to hear it. i recently got into a car accident that’s neither here nor there tho [red heart emoji] #bloodpop #countbaldor”

The 23-second TikTok is soundtracked by “Angel,” PinkPantheress’ Barbie soundtrack contribution. She wrote overtop the video, “my American dream came true!… my song for the Barbie movie fits so well.”

@pinkpantheress The Barbie movie comes out sooo soon! the song sounds like gospel music sorry 🫢🫢 rly excited for u to hear it. i recently got into a car accident thats neither here nor there tho ❤️♥️ #bloodpop #countbaldor ♬ original sound – 😘🙈☺️

PinkPantheress previously confirmed that “Angel” will arrive this Friday, June 9.

my song “angel” comes out on june 9th for The Barbie Album 🌸💄🎀💗 keep tuned 🐸 pic.twitter.com/vl3ZfnLHhw — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) June 2, 2023

Executive produced by Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack boasts Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi.

Watch the Barbie trailer above.

Barbie The Album is out 7/21, coinciding with the movie’s theatrical release.

