In 2008, The Pussycat Dolls released their second (and currently final) album, Doll Domination. Not long after that, in 2010, the group disbanded. Over the past few years, there have been some talks of a reunion, but none of them have been as serious as these current ones: The band has revealed that they will be performing on Saturday’s season finale of the UK’s X Factor: Celebrity (on which the group’s Nicole Scherzinger is a judge). That performance will be followed by a reunion tour.

X Factor judge Louis Walsh confirmed the X Factor performance, and the group also teased their reunion, sharing an image of their logo with the hashtag “#PCDReunion.” Now they have also confirmed that they will embark on a small reunion tour, performing a handful of UK shows over the course of two weeks in April.

We are INCREDIBLY excited to announce that we’re back! 🐱 We'll be kicking off our reunion tour in the UK in April 2020! Grab your tickets Sunday at 10am 💕😘 #PCDReunion pic.twitter.com/VDxT6yiADH — PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) November 28, 2019

In an interview on the UK’s Heart Breakfast radio show alongside Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, and Kimberley Wyatt, Scherzinger said, “The stars have aligned and the Dolls are getting back together. […] We’re focused on the tour right now and… stretching. We are working on new music and a lot of new surprises for the show.”

The group’s appearance on X Factor will be their first performance since the end of the Doll Domination tour in the summer of 2009.