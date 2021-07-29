Rihanna had big news for fans yesterday — or at least those who love her beauty line — when she announced a Fenty Parfum “coming soon.” But that wasn’t the only thing she’d in the news for last night. A the new season of Real Housewives Of New York is slowly unrolling, wives Leah McSweeney and Roman Singer were getting into it once again in a recent episode. Singer was trying to give Sweeney advice about promoting her Married To The Mob line, suggesting she put “mob something” on a sweatshirt and have Singer wear it to help get her name out there more.

In response, Leah let Ramona know that “I already have Rihanna wearing my sh*t” and that despite being a housewife icon, Ramona isn’t necessarily the demographic for her line. Responding to that, Rihanna posted herself wearing a shirt from Leah’s line along with the caption “what was said @ramonasinger ? 😂 #RHONY.” Leah immediately responded to the post, commenting “I love you so much 😂❤️🔥” and bringing the episode full circle.

We’ve yet to see Ramona respond to Rihanna’s post, but odds are she’ll just keep quiet now that Leah re-grammed the flex moment and has definitely won the argument… for now.