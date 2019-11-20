Rosalía Makes History With Her Best New Artist Nomination At The 2020 Grammys

This morning was the announcement of the 2020 Grammy Award nominees, and there have been a number of eye-grabbing headlines that has come from the reveal. This is Lizzo’s first year being nominated and she is up for more awards than anybody thanks to her eight nominations. Nipsey Hussle earned himself three posthumous nominations. Billie Eilish is the youngest person ever to be nominated for the four major awards. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is up for a Grammy, competing against the Beastie Boys and John Waters.

There is still more to take away from the nominees in the 84 Grammy categories, though. Best New Artist is pretty stacked, as the nominees are Black Pumas, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank And The Bangas, and Yola. Rosalía’s inclusion in the category in particular is historic, as she is now the first all-Spanish language artist to be nominated for the award.

Aside from Best New Artist, Rosalía has also been nominated for Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album, for her 2018 record, El mal querer.

Rosalía recently did well at the Latin Grammys, as she walked away with three trophies, including Album Of The Year for El mal querer.

