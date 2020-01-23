Rosalía capped off 2019 by sharing a flurry of new singles. It’s not yet clear if they are standalone songs or previews of an upcoming project, but whatever the case, she is back with more. Rosalía’s first new song of 2020 is “Juro Que” (which translates to “I Swear That”), an upbeat flamenco-inspired tune.

In the dramatic video for the track, Rosalía sings to her lover behind bars, belting out lyrics that translate to, “That my guy has been imprisoned for more than four hundred days / I had him in my arms in bed when the police arrived / I couldn’t kiss him goodbye and that’s burning me.”

Meanwhile, Rosalía is about to make her presence known at this year’s Grammy Awards. In addition to performing at the ceremony, she had a couple of nominations this year: Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album for her 2018 record, El mal querer; and Best New Artist. She is actually the first all-Spanish language artist to be nominated for the latter award. Additionally, she also has a song on the way in collaboration with fellow Best New Artist nominee Billie Eilish, and she recently narrated Harry Styles’ cinematic “Adore You” video.

Watch the “Juro Que'” video above, and find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees here.