Selena Gomez Goes Full Glam For Her Elegant ‘Dance Again’ Video

Selena Gomez released her highly-anticipated record Rare at the beginning of the year, but the singer isn’t finished with releases. Gomez debuted a sparking visual to accompany the track “Dance Again” and is donating proceeds from her new merch to a COVID-19 relief fund.

Upon sharing the video, Gomez shared words of encouragement to her fans: “It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together.”

The captivating visual is Gomez’s way of giving back to her fans. A portion of the proceeds from her new “Dance Again” merch will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy.

The relief fund aims to offer financial support to those in the music industry who have been affected by the widespread cancelations. The Recording Academy’s CEO described the benefit fund in a statement: “Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities. We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists, and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.”

Watch Gomez’s “Dance Again” video above.

