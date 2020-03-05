Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Stunning Showmanship In A ‘Feel Me’ Live Video

Selena Gomez’s comeback record Rare arrived five years after her previous LP Revival. More than a typical breakup record, Rare showcases Gomez’s knack for a combination of intimate songwriting as well as revved-up anthems. Upon the record’s release, Gomez included an extra fan-favorite track “Feel Me” in all physical copies sold. While “Feel Me” recently saw a digital release, Gomez shared a video of her performing the track live on tour—and it’s clear why the track became so popular.

The “Feel Me” performance was recorded on Gomez’s former Revival Tour. Sporting a sheer dress, Gomez belts the lyrics to her earnest track. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me,” she sings. The crowd claps along with the beat as several fans strain to capture the song on their smartphones.

Ahead of Gomez’s “Feel Me” recording, the singer said she’s unsure if she will tour this year. Although musicians typically start a tour shortly after a record’s release, Gomez is considering breaking the mold. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gomez shed light on her decision-making process. “As far as doing it within this year, I think I need to find ways where it’s possible. And that’s just about the pace. And I do want to, so we’ll see.”

Watch Gomez’s “Feel Me” live performance above.

Rare is out now via Interscope. Get it here.