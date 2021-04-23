Selena Gomez always keeps herself busy outside of her music career. One fun endeavor from the past few years has been Selena + Chef, her HBO Max cooking show. She’s getting ready to launch her third season later this year, and ahead of then, she’s shared a new teaser. In the new promo, she introduces a (sadly not real) new microwave that gets rid of the annoying beeps that traditional microwaves utilize and replaces them with thematically appropriate clips from her songs.
Pick up yours before #Season3 👩🍳 @hbomax @maxpop @hbomaxmade pic.twitter.com/v2Ph3Lik71
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 23, 2021
This comes after Gomez revealed that she has considered retiring from music, as she said in a March interview, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You To Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”
Check out the Selena + Chef promo above.