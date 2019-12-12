Four years is basically forever when it comes to pop music, and that’s how much time will have passed between Selena Gomez’s most recent album, Revival (which was released in late 2015), and her next one. The wait for Gomez’s third record won’t last for much longer, though: She has revealed that the album, which is titled Rare, is set for release on January 10, 2020. She also shared the tracklist, which includes appearances from Kid Cudi and 6lack.

Gomez wrote on Twitter while announcing the album, “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album Rare, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.”

Cudi and 6lack join ASAP Rocky as the only rappers to be featured on a Gomez album — Rocky previously guested on “Good For You,” from Revival. Gomez is mostly feature-free on her albums, but she has also collaborated on songs with Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Cardi B, and others.

Find the Rare album art and tracklist below.

1. “Rare”

2. “Dance Again”

3. “Look At Her Now”

4. “Lose You To Love Me”

5. “Ring”

6. “Vulnerable”

7. “People You Know”

8. “Let Me Get Me”

9. “Crowded Room” Feat. 6lack

10. “Kinda Crazy”

11. “Fun”

12. “Cut You Off”

13. “A Sweeter Place” Feat. Kid Cudi

Rare is out 01/10 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.