Selena Gomez Explores Her Own Garden Of Eden In The New ‘Rare’ Video

Selena Gomez finally released her highly-anticipated third studio record. To follow it up, the singer has debuted a video for the album’s title track, “Rare.”

“Rare” is the singer’s assertion of her self worth. “You don’t care / Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? Always there / You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair,” Gomez croons over an effectively simple backbeat. The video, directed by Brthr, highlights the track’s theme. The colorful visual shows Gomez exploring a shimmering garden of her own and becoming one with the beauty.

Gomez’s “Rare” video arrives shortly after the release of her third studio album of the same name. The 13-track effort is mostly solo, but sees features from 6lack on “Crowded Room” and Kid Cudi on “A Sweeter Place.”

“Rare” marks the third video released from the pop singer after a five-year solo hiatus. Her previously-released tracks “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” propelled the singer into her new era, with the former quickly soaring to No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts. “Lose You To Love Me” marked the first time Gomez reached the coveted No. 1 spot. The track was also a pivot in the singer’s style of music, opting for a stripped-down piano ballad with the single. According to the singer, Gomez’s new music is a raw look into her life events since her 2015 record Revival. “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a statement. “I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Watch Gomez’s “Rare” video above.

Rare is out now via Universal. Get it here.