Selena Gomez is no stranger to the big screen. She’s worked for Jim Jarmusch (The Dead Don’t Die), even Woody Allen (A Rainy Day in New York, opposite Timothée Chalamet). The pop singer is set to do it again, singing up for the psychological thriller Sprial. According to Deadline, it follows a “former influence whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.” The film is directed by Petra Collins and executive produced by Drake and Future The Prince, who are both executive producers for HBO’s Euphoria. It will reunited Collins and Gomez, who worked together on her music video for “Fetish” back in 2017.

The announcement comes after Gomez shared a promotional video for the third season of Selena + Chef, her HBO Max cooking show. The new season will launch later this year, but in its trailer she showed off a cool, but unfortunately fake, microwave that replaced the traditional beeping sounds with clips from her songs. She also launched Mental Health 101, a new campaign aimed at advocating for mental health education in schools.

“This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health,” Gomez wrote in a heartfelt letter about the new endeavor. She added, “I hope that Mental Health 101 will be the stepping stones for others that I wish I had… to get connected to the resources that they need, and to empower young people in ways that may not have been possible before.”