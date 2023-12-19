To say that Taylor Swift has had a massive year feels like an understatement. Not only did she claim Time‘s Person Of The Year for 2023, or kick off her successful Eras Tour, but she also had some killer outfits to match her new level of It Girl status.

Here are just a few of Swift’s best looks.

The pop star made headlines recently, as she stepped out for her birthday in the Clio Peppiatt Black Mini Dress, according to Taylor Swift Styled’s Instagram account, and a fur coat wrapped around her arms — because NYC is cold in winter. The look felt very reminiscent of Swift’s VMA dress from 2022, but a darker version of it.

Another one of Swift’s stylish outfits was when she stepped out in a striped shirt from The Row, layered over a Free People skirt, and a cute baseball cap that added some casual energy to it all.

And who can forget when she also joined her friends, following the announcement of her breakup from Joe Alwyn in April? She paired a black tank top and a chained Simkhai skirt with some Stella McCartney sunglasses and Chanel loafers. It fit with the weather, while also radiating the hot girl energy after the split.

She has also been a big fan of sweatshirts this year, wearing both an NYU one (while leaving Electric Lady Studios with Matty Healy) and a vintage Chiefs selection — as she was cheering on her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Last, but certainly not least, Swift’s silver and sparkling custom dress from Balmain deserves a mention, as she wore it to the red carpet of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour film premiere. She also had a ton of diamond accessories.

Check out some more of Taylor Swift’s best outfits below.