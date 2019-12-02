Taylor Swift Knows That ‘Cats’ Is Weird

Not long after the first looks at the new Cats remake surfaced, people had feelings about it. Most notably, the live-action actors are covered in digital fur, a look that, again, drew a variety of responses. Fans aren’t the only ones who think the movie seems a bit odd, though. In fact, the film’s “weirdness” is part of the reason why Cats star Taylor Swift is so into the movie.

Swift sat down for a conversation with Cats creator Andrew Lloyd Webber for a feature in British Vogue, and during their chat, Swift said that part of the reason why she loved making Cats so much is because of its “weirdness,” saying, “I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

A new decade, are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 certainly is, ushering in the ’20s wearing archive @CHANEL on the January cover of #BritishVogue. For the new issue, the queen of pop spent time with the king of musical theatre @OfficialALW. Photographed by Craig McDean. pic.twitter.com/ECWYhPy3tE — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 1, 2019

Elsewhere in the conversation, Swift spoke about artists owning their creative material, which is perhaps related to her current situation with Scooter Braun and Big Machine: “I think [writing] is really important – also from the side of ownership over what you do and make. Even if you aren’t a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you’re sending.”

Read part of the conversation between Swift and Webber here. The full feature will appear in the January issue of British Vogue, which hits newsstands on December 6.