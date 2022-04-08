Perhaps you’re having trouble securing one of Taylor Swift’s coveted Evermore vinyl records? Never fear, for the T-Swift fan who has everything, now you have a shot at purchasing Swift’s childhood home! That’s right, according to Time Out, the Reading, Pennsylvania property just went on the market and it’s currently being listed for $1 million by real estate firm Redfin (well, $990,900 to be exact.)

Rumor has it that a young Taylor Swift penned early songs like “Love Story” and “Teardrops On My Guitar” here when she was young. The Swift family lived in the five-bedroom, four bathroom house for a few years and it’s now up for sale for less than what a 1 bedroom loft in Downtown Los Angeles, or a studio in San Francisco goes for.

🏘| @TaylorSwift13's childhood home is for sale in Pennsylvania! — It's on the market for $999,900 pic.twitter.com/oeloJIcSYC — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 25, 2022

There’s a private deck in the back of the Wyomissing Georgian Colonial-style home, which seems like where a budding pop star might pen their early heartbreak songs. The only downside to the 3,560 square foot space property, is that droves of Swifties come by to take pictures and try to feel the magic of those early recordings, because why wouldn’t they? Although spoiler alert: It looks like the seller has very recently accepted an offer on the home, here’s hoping they chose a buyer who appreciates the pop music history within those walls.

Check out the Redfin listing here to see photos of every inch of the home.