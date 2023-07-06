As The Eras Tour rolls on and Taylor Swift brings her spectacle from city to city, memories continue to be made, both for Swift herself and for the thousands of people who have gotten to see the show so far. One Swiftie, though, has a tangible memory that’s become a part of them, one that they won’t forget for at least a few days.

The fan, known as saccharinesylph on TikTok, shared a video of themselves before Swift’s July 1 concert in Cincinnati. The video consists of two photos. The first is a photo of them smiling with the overlay text, “When you decide to write YNTCD lyrics on your chest for Eras Tour Cinic N2 and weren’t thinking about the sun.” On their chest is the “You Need To Calm Down” lyric, “Shade never made anybody less gay.” Sure enough, the next photo shows them with a sunburn on their chest, but the areas where the paint/makeup of the words was applied is unscathed, meaning the lyrics are clearly visible on their skin.

Some commenters on the post noticed the irony of the situation, like one user who wrote, “I guess some shade would have been a little bit helpful.”

Saccharinesylph isn’t the only one who got unintentionally tattooed: One commenter wrote, “I have a [heart] around my eye where I bedazzled the lover look. Work is fun for me right now.” Somebody else commented, “I kept seeing girls with the lover hearts on their face and I’m like y’all are going to be real surprised when u wake up tmw.”