Taylor Swift Surprised A Nurse With A Touching Letter And Box Of Gifts

Taylor Swift treats her fans as well as any other pop star, and not just with her prolific output in recent years. On occasion, when she hears about a Swiftie with a touching story, she takes it upon herself to reach out and offer some sort of gift to brighten their day. In May 2020, she surprised a nurse with gifts for her 30th birthday. Back in August, she paid tuition costs for a UK student studying to become a mathematician. Now Swift is back with yet another gift.

This time, she helped out another nurse. As BuzzFeed reports, flight nurse Britta Thomason was the subject of a recent profile about her work during the pandemic, by Georgia newspaper The Telegraph. At one point in the piece, Thomason was asked about her interests outside of work and she declared that she is a Swiftie. Swift herself took notice and a few days ago, Thomason got a big box of gifts from Swift, which included merch and a handwritten letter from Swift.

On Facebook, Thomason wrote, “I mentioned in a recent news article with [The Telegraph] that I am a big Taylor Swift fan…and this showed up at work today!! I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me…I’ll be crying the rest of the day. Taylor, thank you!”

In the letter, Swift wrote, “I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others. I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients, and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently! I’ve sent you some cozy clothes for when you’re off duty. I’ll be thinking about you, and forever grateful!”

Check out Thomason’s post here.