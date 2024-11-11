In general, the feeling about paparazzi is that as a famous person, they’re just a group of people who have to deal with, an annoyance, just part of the lifestyle. People don’t often have their backs, but Taylor Swift did this weekend.

A video shows Swift in the back halls of Arrowhead Stadium, to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. In the clip, Swift is being driven in a golf cart, and as she gets up, a security guard sternly tells gathered paparazzi, “Guys, stay back, stay back.” Swift then prompts the guard to treat the paps with more kindness, saying, “Stay back, please.”

Speaking of Swift and Kelce, the pair made it onto a recent episode of Jeopardy!: The clue read, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than as a 3-time Super Bowl champ,” and a contestant correctly responded with Kelce.

In other Swift-related news, Tyler The Creator clapped back at some of her fans who tried to “cancel” him, writing, “”I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass,” he said. “Bringing up old lyrics, b*tch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f*ck. They gonna bring out the old me.”