For the past several years, Taylor Swift has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. The singer has slammed politicians for their discriminatory voting records and continuously offered support for pro-LGBTQ+ legislation. Now, Swift continues to position herself as an ally by ushering in Pride Month with a celebratory post.

The singer took to social media to give her support to LGBTQ+ folks who are “bravely living out their truth.” The singer also called for support for the Equality Act, a bill she has petitioned for in the past. The Equality Act previously passed the House and was introduced to the Senate this February. If passed into law, the bill would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, education, federally funded programs, credit, and jury service.

Swift wrote:

“I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do. Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!”

Check out her post below.