After leaving the label that she helped build, Big Machine Records, in 2018, Taylor Swift signed with Universal Music that same year. And though she has since publicly dragged her former label for selling her masters to someone she says bullied her, things are going well enough at her new one that she’s also decided to house her publishing there.

She announced the decision in a series of tweets today, writing the following:

I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company. Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders. Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting. 🎶😄 & swipe photos to see one of my other fav things: a fluffy floofy cat.

Gotta love Taylor, working her love for cats into even her most important business decisions.