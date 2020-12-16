Over the weekend, Taylor Swift celebrated her 31st birthday with a “Dancing Witch” version of Evermore album opener “Willow.” Now she has added yet another dimension to the song by dropping another witchy new remix of it. This one is dubbed the “Moonlit Witch Version,” and it’s more based on synths than it is acoustic instrumentation.

Swift wrote of the new version of the song, “Ever find yourself waiting for the signal & meeting someone after dark & happening upon a majestic coven in the woods? Me neither but do you want your [music] to make you FEEL like that? Then the ‘willow moonlit witch version’ is for you.” The song’s producer and co-writer Aaron Dessner also tweeted of it, “We made THIS version of Willow too — And I love it just as much as the other versions!! (this one involved ditching my guitars and playing most of the synths I own :).”

Ever find yourself waiting for the signal & meeting someone after dark & happening upon a majestic coven in the woods? Me neither but do you want your 🎶 to make you FEEL like that? Then the “willow moonlit witch version” is for you. https://t.co/PW8GKyjmKR pic.twitter.com/KiLB0OMfjf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 16, 2020

We made THIS version of Willow too — And I love it just as much as the other versions!! (this one involved ditching my guitars and playing most of the synths I own :) https://t.co/9Z2mImvztu — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) December 16, 2020

The new release comes shortly after Swift sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, during which she revealed she nearly waited until 2021 to release Folklore, saying, “There was a time in the beginning of the process where I was like, ‘I will wait ’til January when things are looking more normal, then I will put out Folklore. I was like, that’s my old brain thinking that there’s any way that I can control this.”

Listen to the “Moonlit Witch Version” of “Willow” above.