When it comes to music videos, Tove Lo is one of the finest we have: Her Grammy nomination this year in the Best Music Video category for her “Glad He’s Gone” clip is evidence of that. Today, she is back with another high-quality visual from her album Sunshine Kitty, this time for the song “Are U Gonna Tell Her?,” which features MC Zaac. In the clip, a woman shows up to a bad date, but things get wild and surreal when a waiter at the restaurant catches her eye.

Tove Lo previously said of the song (via Apple Music), “This came out of a drunken experimental session with Ludvig and Jakob. They played the track and I said, ‘This is f*cking awesome. What do we do on this?’ The song is about a guilt hook-up and making mistakes. I really wanted to work with a Brazilian artist because I have so much love for Brazil. Mc Zaac was someone that a lot of people recommended. We listened to his music and felt that his voice would be perfect. It was tricky, because he doesn’t speak English, and none of his team did either. We ended up finding someone to translate a very interesting session on FaceTime.”

Watch the “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” video above.