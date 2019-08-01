Tove Lo Unveils More Details About Her Upcoming Album, ‘Sunshine Kitty’

Universal

Tove Lo has been teasing the follow-up to her 2017 album Blue Lips for a minute now, as she recently shared the single “Glad He’s Gone” and will soon be releasing “Bad As The Boys.” Now she has offered more concrete info about the record, sharing the album art, pre-order link, and tracklist. She also said of the album, “It’s filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears & being a vulnerable weirdo. I’m so proud of this album, & so grateful to everyone involved!!”

#sunshinekitty will finally be out in the world on sept 20th!

Tove Lo previously explained the meaning of the album title, saying, “[The album title is] a play on p*ssy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it. This cartoon cat [featured in the artwork] is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid sh*t like getting in fights and getting f*cked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.”

Find the Sunshine Kitty art and tracklist below.

1. “Gritty Pretty (Intro)”

2. “Glad He’s Gone”

3. “Bad As The Boys (feat. Alma)”

4. “Sweettalk My Heart”

5. “Stay Over”

6. “Are U Gonna Tell Her? (feat. MC Zaac)”

7. “Jacques (with Jax Jones)”

8. “Mateo”

9. “Come Undone”

10. “Equally Lost (feat. Doja Cat)”

11. “Really Don’t Like U (feat. Kylie Minogue)”

12. “Shifted”

13. “Mistaken”

14. “Anywhere U Go”

Sunshine Kitty is out 9/20 via Universal. Pre-order it here.