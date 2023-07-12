Olivia Rodrigo is finally ready and preparing to release her sophomore album, Guts — and fans cannot wait either. Given it’s been around two years since Rodrigo stepped onto the scene with her record-breaking debut, time will only tell how much more this album will reach.

A few weeks ago, she shared the lead single, “Vampire,” where she chronicled feeling taken advantage of, whether by a relationship with someone older or by the industry as a whole — as the music video seems to suggest. In it, she is hit with a camera but tries to keep performing. However, the lights fall around her, and a group of people in black suits come to pull her off the stage of the awards show that she’s not supposed to be at.

Rodrigo recently celebrated the song reaching No. 1 this week. “Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish,” she previously posted about the track.

As for when fans can hear the rest of Guts, Rodrigo’s new album drops on September 8. “I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all,” she added in a separate Instagram post.

The album is currently available for pre-order via her website here.