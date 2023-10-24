Based on her blissful glow when spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is making it clear all about moving on to better things (sorry, not sorry, Matty Healy) — or revamp them, such as her mission to re-record her past albums, which is still a full-time venture. Thankfully, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is nearly here. So, here’s when the album will be available on Apple Music.

According to the upload schedule, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be publicly accessible to subscribers of the streaming platform beginning at midnight Pacific and 9 p.m. Eastern on Friday, October 27.

When Swift announced the drop, she took to her official Instagram page to share a touching note. “The ‘1989’ album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five from the vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long,” wrote the singer.

View the tracklist for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) below.

1. “Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)”

2. “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)”

3. “Style (Taylor’s Version)”

4. “Out Of The Woods (Taylor’s Version)”

5. “All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)”

6. “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)”

7. “I Wish You Would (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)”

11. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

12. “I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)”

13. “Clean (Taylor’s Version)”

14. “Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)”

15. “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)”

16. “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)”

17. “Slut! (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

18. “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

19. “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

20. “Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

21. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

22. “Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor’s Version)” (“Tangerine Edition” bonus track)

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.