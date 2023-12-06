Where To Buy Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift’s interview for her new honor as Time Magazine‘s 2023 Person Of The Year touched on the impact that friendship bracelets have had this year. For those who don’t know, Swift used the lyric “So, make the friendship bracelets” in her 2022 Midnights song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

Swifties took that as inspo and ran with it, making their own friendship bracelets as a staple for The Eras Tour this year. As noted in the article, they were also themed to various Swift songs or references, as fans swapped with each other before the show.

For those who have an upcoming Eras Tour concert, here’s what to know about getting the bracelets.