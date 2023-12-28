Here’s what to know about whether she has a tour planned to go with it.

Ariana Grande has been hard at work this year. Over the past few weeks, the pop star has been teasing fans that she has new music on the way. She built excitement by posting a photo of herself in the studio, and many cannot wait to hear what’s next.

Will Ariana Grande Go On Tour In 2024?

Right now, Ariana Grande has no current shows or tours planned for next year. If she did, it would seemingly be during the first half of the year. Next November, fans will get to see her play Glinda in the Wicked movie when it finally hits theaters — and Grande probably will be promoting it during the press run instead.

There is also a question of if she could be playing Coachella. The 2024 lineup has yet to be released and will likely drop in January.

Grande hasn’t been on tour in a few years, due to both the pandemic and other commitments.

Her last show was a one-off at London’s Soho House in June 2023, according to Setlist.FM. Before that, her last real tour was for Sweetener, which ended at Los Angeles’ The Forum in December 2019. (Although she dropped her Positions album in 2020, she never did a genuine tour tied to it, so fans wonder if that could be incorporated into any future shows as well.)