10 Great Gift Ideas That You Can Buy John Cena For His 37th Birthday

Today marks the 37th birthday of John Cena, the WWE’s most beloved Superstar and champion of all-time, as he continues to be one of the most charismatic and exciting personalities in professional wrestling today. In fact, I’ve never heard anyone ever say a bad word about Cena, and I’m regularly tapped into the pulse of the pro wrestling fandom. So I thought, what better way to show our undying and devoted love to Cena than by chipping in and maybe purchasing him a birthday present?
But then, there’s a big problem with that idea. What do you buy for the guy who already has everything? I mean, as we’ve seen on Total Divas, Cena has a huge home in Florida, an amazing and perfect girlfriend in Nikki Bella, who loves him for who he is, and enough money to buy anything that he wants, from a private jet to a big, cozy mansion of a bus, on which he and Nikki have more sex than any couple ever.
If I’ve learned anything in my 18-35 years on this planet, it’s that a guy can never have enough of his favorite things, so I’ve put together this list of 10 ideas that I had for birthday presents for Cena. We can either chip in on one and send it to him, or you can buy them for Cena on your own. Either way, it’s just important that we show love to the greatest WWE Superstar of this generation.
10) A pair of jean shorts
These are regular fit shorts, which are the preferred fit for wrestlers who want the casual look of denim in the ring, but also the crotch support to perform versatile moves.
9) A pair of jean shorts
On the other hand, relaxed fit gives Cena the option to wear these on vacation, perhaps even to the opera.
8) A pair of jean shorts
This pair has a carpenter’s loop on the side, so Cena could start bringing a hammer to the ring with him, or he can wear them while he builds Nikki something pretty like a bird feeder.
7) A pair of jean shorts
SIX POCKETS?!?! I never thought I’d live to see the day. He could buy Nikki a ring and hide it in one of those pockets until it’s time to propose.
6) A pair of jean shorts
Dark denim with stylish acid-washing and a red belt? Perfect for a night on the town or a heel turn.
5) A pair of jean shorts
Black denim with the same stylish wash and a black belt means one thing – black tie affair.
4) A pair of jean shorts
Sure, this pair is expensive, but when you’re asking for two cargo pockets, you’re going to have to pay extra. Style = $$$
3) A pair of jean shorts
Nothing says, “I’m elegant but tough” like a pair of white jean shorts.
2) This strange Japanese breast enlargement device
You know, in case Nikki senses trouble in her relationship and needs a logical solution.
1) A pair of jean shorts
Cena has always related to us by being the classic, blue collar John Q. Every Man. He’s not a fancy jean shorts kind of guy, which is why I think he’d love this pair of paint-splattered jean shorts. What better way to remain grounded than by wearing paint-splattered clothes? There is none.
I for one miss khaki-Cena. The “Khaki-canrana” has such a better ring than “jorts-canrana”
At least he won’t get rid of the gifts. Cena doesn’t sell anything.
+1 to grow on.
This is wonderful.
+1
+1 doesn’t cut it for this post, this deserves +1.1
…and there we have it. +1
I’m a pretty big Cena fan and, quite frankly this is fucking hilarious. Well done sir. /clap
+5 Moves of Doom
+ kickouts at 2
I GET IT.
This was perfect, and the comments are only making it better. HUZZAH!
Why does this list go up to ten? Cena will kick out after 2.
HAHA LOL SO FUNNY I get it!! Cena wears jean shorts so the list is all jean shorts! HAHA You even did that thing where you change #2 to something else and then go back to the running gag! I ALWAYS LAUGH AT THAT HAHAHA Just pure delicious comedy. IT’S AMAZING LMAOOO
John Cena account spotted.
What a good use of your time today.
Is Vince crashing posts to distract from his rage from yesterday?
Only 37, huh? Man. I totally had him pegged about 41 in my mind which, now that I come to think about it, is absolutely ridiculous.
I thought he was 40-something for sure.
He’s never got me anything for my birthday. Also he most likely doesn’t know I exists.
Also I can’t type for shit.
His house might be huge, but it’s pretty much empty from what we’ve seen of it on TD. I think we should all chip in and commission an artist to paint him something nice to hang in the living room. Who’s hot in the world of jean short paintings these days?
Not only is his huge house empty, but he refused to let Nikki decorate. I have his back on that one, because she’d end up spending all his money on portraits of herself, but at least hang up a rad movie poster.
I don’t know, Burnsy – Cena strikes me as the Alex Rodriguez of the professional wrestling world, where he’d have two huge paintings of himself as maybe a minotaur or something on either side of the bed.
Burnsy, I hope you mean a poster of the movie “Rad”. Totally fits him.
I now believe with all my heart that the Cenataur exists. Nothing will ever convince me otherwise.
I always pictured him retiring and decorating his house with photos of all the times he overcame the odds.
@JohnnyDrama Is his house big enough?
What about a book? Maybe a biography of General Norman Jorts-kopf. Or a DVD. I know Cena is a big fan of Jorts Jefferson.
I can’t till they open the cena wing of the wwe hall of fame. See the jorts he wore at wrestlemania 21, and 22, and…..
A copy of Photoshop to use at home. Why only use Photoshop to shoot down fellow wrestlers’ gimmicks? With his own home copy he can use clever Photoshop images to shoot down his girlfriend’s subtle engagement hints as well.
Imagine the laughs when he gets down on one knee and hands her a shopped image of her as an 80 year old woman surrounded by cats
Maybe he’ll go all midlife crisis and start wearing the Dennis Reynolds extreme home makeover jean shorts.
Should they ever turn him heel, he absolutely should.