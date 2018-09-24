Youtube

In wrestling, as in life, getting an opportunity is important, but getting that opportunity doesn’t always mean that you’ll make the most of it. In WWE, that’s been even more true this year than ever before. For the first time ever, the winners of the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches both failed to win a title when they were given the opportunities they earned, as Sportskeeda pointed out today.

There have been 19 men’s Money in the Bank ladder matches ever since the inaugural match in 2005 (Raw and SmackDown each had their own for a while during the first brand split). Of those 19 Money in the Bank winners, 15 went on to cash in their briefcase and successfully win the title. In the meantime, winners of the Royal Rumble have continued to earn a title match at WrestleMania, a practice that began in 1993.

Prior to Braun Strowman at this year’s Hell in a Cell, the three Superstars who failed in their cash-in matches were John Cena, Damien Sandow, and Baron Corbin. In 2012, Cena cashed in on CM Punk and lost because of interference from the Big Show. Sandow cashed in on Cena in 2013, and lost because it was 2013 and “LOL Cena Wins” was in full effect. Last year, Baron Corbin cashed in on Jinder Mahal and lost because of interference from Cena. Actually, after looking over these three events, the most surprising thing about Hell in a Cell 2018 is that it was Brock Lesnar who showed up to mess things up for Braun instead of Cena.