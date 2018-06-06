WWE 205 Not So Live 5/6/18: Catman’s Brothers

Hello, and welcome to the second week of me recapping WWE 205 Live! Some of you are returning customers (and we thank you for your patronage while not at all secretly questioning why), but if you aren’t, make sure you’ve read last week’s show breakdown. It gets referenced a bunch this week, so you’ll need it for context. We are so into context around here.
And now, onwards and upwards to the WWE Network and this week's episode! Unless you're Drew Gulak. Then you can maintain the brand and keep four on the floor.
Drew Gulak completely vanishing from the title hunt saddens me but the guy is money and his presence is saving the b-story of 205 Live.
I’d buy chicken from Mustafa Ali
Also, deuteragonist was a fun little jolt back to college
“We are so into context around here” but this is WWE wrestling, theres suppose to be context?
If the title was a Scatman Crothers reference then you are a Shining light and deserve all the points.
Give me all the Ali/Itami feud you got
Ali’s tornado DDT from the top rope to the outside? That man never ceases to amaze me. And Murphy’s “flipping torture rack gutbuster” is a thing of beauty.
Having said that, 205 Live is inching closer and closer to PWG territory where each match is predicated on kicking out of a series of increasingly more brutal moves to the sound of “This is Awesome.” And I’m not complaining about that at all.
