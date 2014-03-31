5Dimes Has Gone A Little Too Far Trying To Get People To Bet On WrestleMania 30

03.31.14 20 Comments

Betting on WrestleMania is a terrible idea, right? No matter who you think is gonna win or why, the outcomes are predetermined. It’s like you’re betting on an episode of Game Of Thrones.

That doesn’t stop some people, though, and bets are already being placed on Sunday’s WrestleMania 30 card. The bets are SEVERE and come at a heavy cost, too, at least if you’re betting at betting hub 5Dimes.eu. This was their WrestleMania 30 betting headline as of yesterday, still active as of Monday morning:

5dimes wrestlemania gterrorists

Yes, folks, if you don’t put $50 down on Brock Lesnar to end the Undertaker’s streak in New Orleans it is just like 9/11, and you’ve allowed our basic American freedoms to come to an end. Not betting on WrestleMania 30 is LETTING THE TERRORISTS WIN. We … uh, we just kinda have to let them win at this point, don’t we? Is the ghost of Bin Laden somewhere clenching his fists and gnashing his teeth, waiting to see if I’m gonna drop $20 on The Usos?

I think it’s pretty ridiculous to jump to such a conclusion, because betting on wrestling is simply–

— OH NO I’M SORRY EVERYBODY

h/t @JimmyTraina

