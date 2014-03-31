5Dimes Has Gone A Little Too Far Trying To Get People To Bet On WrestleMania 30

Betting on WrestleMania is a terrible idea, right? No matter who you think is gonna win or why, the outcomes are predetermined. It’s like you’re betting on an episode of Game Of Thrones.
That doesn’t stop some people, though, and bets are already being placed on Sunday’s WrestleMania 30 card. The bets are SEVERE and come at a heavy cost, too, at least if you’re betting at betting hub 5Dimes.eu. This was their WrestleMania 30 betting headline as of yesterday, still active as of Monday morning:
Yes, folks, if you don’t put $50 down on Brock Lesnar to end the Undertaker’s streak in New Orleans it is just like 9/11, and you’ve allowed our basic American freedoms to come to an end. Not betting on WrestleMania 30 is LETTING THE TERRORISTS WIN. We … uh, we just kinda have to let them win at this point, don’t we? Is the ghost of Bin Laden somewhere clenching his fists and gnashing his teeth, waiting to see if I’m gonna drop $20 on The Usos?
I think it’s pretty ridiculous to jump to such a conclusion, because betting on wrestling is simply–
— OH NO I’M SORRY EVERYBODY
As long as we have Roman Reigns Superman Punching/Spearing everything, the terrorists can’t win.
Roman Reigns’ Arm Shotgun of Epic will save us all!!
Where does Muhammad Hassan becoming a heel for asking for basic human dignity fall in the WWE Racism scale?
I actually rather liked the Muhammad Hassan character. Found him to be very sympathetic. Nothing he said was all that unreasonable, so in a lot of ways he was setting the stage for all the reasonable heels to come over the next decade.
I enjoy the retconning of Muhammad Hassan where we all pretend like he didn’t hang HBK by his neck in the ring ropes in an attempt to kayfabe kill him (as just one example of the many acts of brutalization that he performed). Thank God, Hulk saved him after posing on the stage for roughly 12 minutes.
The attempt to kayfabe kill someone was never exclusive to Hassan. Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold and Rikishi have all done stuff that could be described as acts of brutalization (there are probably more but those are the ones that sprung immediately to mind). Many of them got cheered for it. In the over-the-top world of WWE that stuff happens. Hassan’s underlying point was always reasonable, though. That’s what people remember about the character. No retconning needed.
It needn’t be exclusive. Everyone just keeps saying, all he wanted was dignity. Go back and watch it. Hassan and Daivari wanted subjugation. They were super heels. Pretending like he was just this nice guy who the crowd booed because RAYCISM is not the whole picture. It is in vogue now to slam WWE’s audience, which is fine, but one needn’t misrepresent the storyline to make that happen. The guy would wrap his cloth around people’s neck and hang them over the top rope because his opponent objected to his manager throwing them off the top rope or attacking them during a match. Hassan wasn’t a swell guy who got booed because he was a Muslim. He was a Muslim who got booed and got NUCLEAR heat by being a real villain who routinely left the boundaries of legitimate competition.
All that said, I appreciate your points above. They are all correct. My only objection is to everyone acting like ALL Hassan did was ask people to respect him. He got in front of every crowd and belittled them and was an ass. This wasn’t Ghandi lol.
What exactly is reasonable about an Italian guy portraying an Arab stereotype who complained about Arabs being stereotyped? Especially when outside of those promos he was unambiguously a heel.
I would, again, take umbrage with the description of “outside of those promos.” Hassan’s entire gimmick was interrupting other people. His promos, even if he had a point, was just him being a dick interrupting others, then having Daivari translate him being a dick loudly.
“What exactly is reasonable about an Italian guy portraying an Arab stereotype who complained about Arabs being stereotyped?”
I think people are just talking about the character here, so in kayfabe terms, he was Arab portraying and Arab (perhaps a stereotype). Next you’re going to tell me that it’s unreasonable for Alberto Del Rio to own all of those cars, and he probably just rents them in each new town.
I think the current term of art is “problematic.” And that shit was VERY problematic, especially given that anyone who’s watched WWE for more than two weeks could’ve rightly assumed that this “victim” aspect of those characters would never, ever lead to any kind of redemption or even sympathy for them. WWE shouldn’t get a pass for it because the two of them happened to end up being so good at hitting a lot of audience pressure points (big words! interruptions! speaking in foreign!) at the same time.
I liked MH&D quite a lot, too, for the record, even if their existence was simultaneously kind of depressing to me.
This is just silly. If Brock ends The streak the terrorists win, duh.
Well, the Undertaker appears to be a -11000 favorite, so I guess we’re pretty safe…
Interesting that Bray Wyatt is a pretty heavy favorite against Cena. I hadn’t really thought about who will probably win that, but I’d say there’s a good chance that Cean OVERCOMES THE ODDS to win one more time.
Overcoming the odds in quite the literal sense here, by the way.
Yeah. I’d like to think that WWE will do the right thing and give Wyatt the win or at least make him look like a god in defeat, but I have a feeling the match will be another ridiculous Cena moment where he’s somehow the underdog who rises up and all that shit.
I’d like to point out how surreal it is that Bryan Danielson is the odds on favorite over Triple H, and that Husky Harris is the odds on favorite over John Cena.
I think there is an effective way to gamble on WrestleMania, as long as your friends are up to it and you draw for who is the winner of each match randomly.
We did it a couple years back and it really made the matches that no one cared about fun. The only downside is the inner turmoil you feel rooting for your favorite wrestler to lose.
We had overall points too and it all came down to the Cena/Rock match, where Rock got the upset… BurnsyFan even had a side bet and had to eat a People’s Elbow (instead of performing his own 5 Knuckle Shuffle).
Should be interesting to figure out how to do this year with all the multi-wrestler matches. Fingers crossed I draw Cody Rhodes… I expect this to be his year!!!
If I drop $20 on Brock Lesnar and he wins, I should be a multi-billionaire