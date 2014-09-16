Here Are The Seven Things We Learned From The Leaked WWE 2K15 Achievements

Earlier today, we found out that WWE 2K15 has once again been delayed. Sorry, everybody.

Today we’re announcing a new next-generation console release date for WWE 2K15 of November 18, 2014 in North America and November 21, 2014 internationally for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 date remains unchanged and will remain October 28, 2014 in North America and October 31, 2014 internationally. This delay is in the interest of delivering the best possible WWE experience to you, the fans, and 2K’s development teams are working hard to ensure its success.

My theory: they realized they’d put too much stuff in the game, so they’re delaying it a few weeks to scrape a bunch of it off as DLC.

Anyway, the good news is that Exophase has posted a complete list of achievements for the game. I’d write those up, but we live in a Buzzfeed world, so here are 7 things we learned from the achievements:

1. The Ultimate Warrior is a playable character.

He wasn’t announced during 2K’s weird, truncated roster announcement, but the late, great Ultimate Warrior is in the game. I hope one of his alternate costumes is the older version of himself from Raw, with the long coat over business clothes and a plastic Warrior mask. I know that sounds like I’m joking, but I’m absolutely not.

2. There is a “Be Randy Orton” achievement.

“Attack every body part at least once using the limb targeting system. (Single play/Exhibition)” It’s named after Bret Hart, but that picture is the Orton Stomp, and if you try to get this achievement with anybody else, you’re dumb. You can work the body the entire match with a different wrestler and try to make it count, or you can select Orton and hit X once.

3. WWE 2K15 will have all the corporate shilling of a REAL WWE event.

To get the RedBox Big Moment achievement, put someone through the announce table. Throw someone into the steps to unlock the BIG ASS EXTREME MOUNTAIN DEW trophy!

4. NXT is confirmed!

Also confirmed: me creating or downloading everyone on the NXT roster and never having to play as R-Truth again.

You’d think they would’ve called whatever “Proving Ground” is “Arrival,” but I’m not the video game guy.

5. Sami Zayn’s in the game!

Two things I need:

– the ability to add gear to pre-made wrestler and the template for a really good El Generico mask

– a clip of JBL yelling HE’S SKANKIN’ MAGGLE, HE’S SKANKIN’

I hope his through-the-corner-ropes tornado DDT is in the game, too, even if it’s a corner animation that takes 40 seconds.

6. Adrian Neville’s in the game, too.

Red Arrow for you! Red Arrow for you! Red Arrows for everyone! (Especially John Cena.) (For the achievement I mean.)

If Neville and Zayn made the cut, Bo Dallas has to be in the game too, right?

7. WWE 2K15 doesn’t think very highly of Big E.

Sorry, man, that’s what happens when you team with Kofi and Xavier Woods.

Bonus stuff we learned:

– The “Deadman Defeated” achievement is to beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania with a created superstar. It should make you lose unless you put the Jimmy John’s logo on your wrestler.

– The in-game models for wrestlers we haven’t seen pics of before look great. I think this is the first time Big Show’s had a proper beard-to-head ratio.

– So many CM Punk achievements.

– John Cena is the “wrestling master.” Sure, okay.