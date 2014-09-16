Here Are The Seven Things We Learned From The Leaked WWE 2K15 Achievements

Earlier today, we found out that WWE 2K15 has once again been delayed. Sorry, everybody.
Today we’re announcing a new next-generation console release date for WWE 2K15 of November 18, 2014 in North America and November 21, 2014 internationally for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 date remains unchanged and will remain October 28, 2014 in North America and October 31, 2014 internationally.
This delay is in the interest of delivering the best possible WWE experience to you, the fans, and 2K’s development teams are working hard to ensure its success.
My theory: they realized they’d put too much stuff in the game, so they’re delaying it a few weeks to scrape a bunch of it off as DLC.
Anyway, the good news is that Exophase has posted a complete list of achievements for the game. I’d write those up, but we live in a Buzzfeed world, so here are 7 things we learned from the achievements:
1. The Ultimate Warrior is a playable character.
He wasn’t announced during 2K’s weird, truncated roster announcement, but the late, great Ultimate Warrior is in the game. I hope one of his alternate costumes is the older version of himself from Raw, with the long coat over business clothes and a plastic Warrior mask. I know that sounds like I’m joking, but I’m absolutely not.
2. There is a “Be Randy Orton” achievement.
“Attack every body part at least once using the limb targeting system. (Single play/Exhibition)” It’s named after Bret Hart, but that picture is the Orton Stomp, and if you try to get this achievement with anybody else, you’re dumb. You can work the body the entire match with a different wrestler and try to make it count, or you can select Orton and hit X once.
3. WWE 2K15 will have all the corporate shilling of a REAL WWE event.
To get the RedBox Big Moment achievement, put someone through the announce table. Throw someone into the steps to unlock the BIG ASS EXTREME MOUNTAIN DEW trophy!
4. NXT is confirmed!
Also confirmed: me creating or downloading everyone on the NXT roster and never having to play as R-Truth again.
You’d think they would’ve called whatever “Proving Ground” is “Arrival,” but I’m not the video game guy.
5. Sami Zayn’s in the game!
Two things I need:
– the ability to add gear to pre-made wrestler and the template for a really good El Generico mask
– a clip of JBL yelling HE’S SKANKIN’ MAGGLE, HE’S SKANKIN’
I hope his through-the-corner-ropes tornado DDT is in the game, too, even if it’s a corner animation that takes 40 seconds.
6. Adrian Neville’s in the game, too.
Red Arrow for you! Red Arrow for you! Red Arrows for everyone! (Especially John Cena.) (For the achievement I mean.)
If Neville and Zayn made the cut, Bo Dallas has to be in the game too, right?
7. WWE 2K15 doesn’t think very highly of Big E.
Sorry, man, that’s what happens when you team with Kofi and Xavier Woods.
Bonus stuff we learned:
– The “Deadman Defeated” achievement is to beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania with a created superstar. It should make you lose unless you put the Jimmy John’s logo on your wrestler.
– The in-game models for wrestlers we haven’t seen pics of before look great. I think this is the first time Big Show’s had a proper beard-to-head ratio.
– So many CM Punk achievements.
– John Cena is the “wrestling master.” Sure, okay.
well now i want this
If Zayn and Neville are actually in this I might have to consider buying it. Was originally ganna hold off and wait for them to be in. But now I am also unsure if I should wait for Itami, Steen, and Devitt…
Lets hope thats why its delayed
Yeah but what about the man who makes all the women’s legs turn, and do I need to spell this out, S. A. W. F. T. SSSSSSAAAAAWWWWFFFTT Bada Boom Realest guy in da room, Enzo Amore? Will he be in it?
I just hope all the NXT stuff is in the current-gen game. Because I’m not enough of a gamer to justify buying the next generation for at least a year.
Yea, I’m in the same boat. I don’t play games enough to justify buying next-gen right now.
Why wouldn’t it be? I’m pretty sure the next-gen console advantage is gonna be only the superior graphics.
The My Career mode – where you take a guy through NXT up to WrestleMania – which was literally the thing that had me most excited for the game, is next gen only. So if you’re still on a PS3/360 (like me) you’re basically getting last year’s game with a new roster. Boo.
This being delayed for next gen sucks because it was going to come out the day after my broken hand should be fully recovered. Now what will i play to get my hand back to normal?
Five Knuckle Shuffle?
Actually, this helps because you should do a couple of weeks of rehab on old games before jumping into a new game full force.
Actually it seems PS3/4 controllers fit my splint fine. Good thing I broke the fifth metacarpal so i have my middle and index fingers.
Sami Zayn and Adrian Neville in WWE 2K15? My body is ready!
Dammit… the fact that the PS3 version is still on track is a pretty good indicator that the game will be without a lot of the good stuff the next-gen ones will get, doesn’t it?
*isn’t
They’ve confirmed that the last gen versions are gonna be missing out on a lot of cool features that the current gen ones have. So if you want to get the true WWE 2K15 experience, I suggest you might want to pick up an X1 or a PS4.
I will just buy neither. Suck it, 2K.
Will upgrades cost $9.99?
The “beat John Cena with an NXT Superstar” achievement should be a photo of Daniel Bryan: Never forget .
(Or Heath Slater, either one’s fine)
Man, the NXT features makes me feel so bad about not having a console.
But anyway, damn, all the wrestlers look amazing. Check out the likenesses of Zayn (who might be a little too ripped) and Neville! Spot on.
The PS4/Xbone version got delayed by a month.
:(
If the game still has 6 guys at most in the ring at the same time… I’ll still buy it because of the NXT guys. And if the next gen versions still have 6 guys max… Then fuck technology. Seriously, NFL games have more than twenty realistically moving and interacting physical characters on the screen at the same time, 2K’s maximum for wrestling shouldn’t be 6. It was 6 back in 2002 or something. That’s two console generations ago…
The NFL games also don’t have 20 individual HUDs for each character like the WWE games tend to have.
@luni_tunz royal rumble for the dreamcast was released in 2000 and featured 10 in the ring at one time, you just simply need a hud for cpus
Still waiting for that PC release announcement…
Any day now…