The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 11/28/14: A New Black Friday

that oh my sounded a little like paul bearer. i could see them saying he was bearers son
“i could see them saying he was bearers son”
holy SHIT that would be the silliest thing possible.
I’m all for it at this point. I don’t really care much for Wyatt’s career anymore…
Defying all reason I am optimistic for A New Day. You can’t always expect a new stable to be perfect from the beginning, and when New Day gets a real feud and better opponents than Three Man Bland it could be pretty great.
Problem is, what guys are when they debut is pretty much what they stay in WWE — there’s not a lot of room for growth or development.
I’ll be honest. I watched the match with my 4-year old nephew, and I could tell that he was in to the high flying, jumpy stuff a lot more than he was getting into any other match on the show. So in turn, I enjoyed the match more. It wasn’t anything special, but if you keep their matches short, and just let them fly around at ludicrous speed the entire time I probably won’t hate them….Also, my 4-year old nephew will think their blue uniforms are “cool.”
The tag team moves as you suggested just didn’t look that impactful considering they’ve been teaming for months on the house shows.
I really want New Day to work, mainly because Big E deserves so much better than WWE has given him and if this group works maybe he can get it. It socks because he’s a huge, charismatic, strong, NXTs former world champ and naturally a athletic dude… But they won’t let him be a monster because he has to either be a heel “muscular bodyguard” or a baby face “big loveable happy dude”. Meanwhile Ryback, who is also a big dude but has a habit of injuring major stars, constantly gets into shit for his temper and idiocy on social media and can’t put on a 10 minute match without running out of things to say and do, gets main event push after main event push. See also Roman Reigns who looks absolutely lost in non tag team matches and has the mic skills of a young Lita but has a world title run waiting for him when he gets back from injury.
I hate pulling the race card you guys but if Big E was white or even Samoan, I can almost guarantee he would have been world champ (or close) by now. Instead he’s on attempt #3 to make the lower midcard roster.
Dude, I’ll agree that Big E should totally be treated better than he is, but let’s not pretend he’s any better in the ring than Ryback or Reigns. He was plenty lost in many of his singles matches and he kept busting himself and other guys open. I say this as a guy who raised his hand for the Master of the Five Count on NXT.
Touche lol… But in his defense at least he doesn’t hurt people then tweet pictures of said person’s action figure laying in a twisted mass with his own action figures gathered around them taunting
You mean “at least CM Punk never said he doesn’t like him”
(eyes rolling, so hard)
B-Low at least Big E is still good friends with AJ considering he once hit her while walking to the ring and the only one who sold it was Ziggler.
I’ve been watching since I was a kid, and the New Day stuff was the worst debut of a new group in a long time. It honestly reminded me of something they would have tried in 93-94, during the awful beginning of the “new era”. It would be great if it turned to be a subversive twist on that kind of gimmick, but I have zero faith in that happening.
Whoops, that was supposed to be it’s own comment. Anyway, I think Big E is quite a bit better than Ryback. Those PPV matches alone were better than anything The Big Guy has done when not being carried by Punk.
My personal “Best”: The Nikki Bella Concert Promo
Setting aside that Nikki’s delivery and content were fine (high praise for the WOMB lady), did anyone find else find it hilarious that she sounded like a pop singer between songs? I wish she busted her own take on Kelly Clarkson, “Behind These Fearless Eyes” (Nikki in a torn wedding dress would scare Cena more than Bray Wyatt did).
I want the Ryback/Kane chairs match to end by DQ when Ryback hits Kane with a kendo stick. Ref: “You hit him with a thing that hurts less than a steel chair. DQ!”
Solid Smackdown overall. Whether I liked something or not, every segment/match was stuff happening and affecting other stuff and I’m more for that on Smackdown in the future.
Fact: Renee Young is a bridesmaid in that music video.
OMG, you’re right.
that Nikki promo was fine and all, but good God, her accent here showed SO STRONG and almost made me hate her more than any heelish thing WWE would book her to do would’ve. she *sounded* like the most despicable and annoying teenager in the world. not her words, just the way she talked.
She has an accent? She sounded like she always does to me.
that’s true, but she sounded EXTRA beverly-hills teenage brat-like, if that’s a thing.
I just want New Day to add angry Mark Henry to their stable so that every time they enter, they’re all happy and dancing and he is just the angriest person in the world.
Since TLC’s here in Cleveland this year, they also aired a commercial mentioning an unannounced Tables Match between John Cena and Seth Rollins
aw, fuck.
I don’t want to live in a world where I like Nikki Bella more than AJ. But here we are.
At least AJ didn’t go to the “LOL WHORE” well this time. If the choices are that or beat up Brie Bella…sorry, Brie.
Start watching Total Divas. That could flip you around quickly.
I do, sometimes. My opinion here is solely based on what’s happening on the wrestling shows though.
Alright. Just a joke anyways.
Yeah, I probably should’ve guessed that. All good.
Also, New Day’s theme might as well be The Wayans Brothers fake-out intro.
Didn’t/Don’t watch Smackdown but the thing that has bothered me about Harper lately is Ziggler is Cena’ing all his offense. Remember when Cena was in a program with Dolph and DZ would just pepper him with signature moves and Cena would kick out of everything and make Ziggler look like shit? Well yeah Dolph is doing the same exact thing to Harper.
Harper’s so good at making signatures look like finishers and Ziggler’s crazy bumping that it makes it hard to remember that in WWE it’s usually finisher or nothing.
Wait, wait… Nikki’s rebound kick looked better than Cody’s Disaster Kick? Are you talking about the same ‘flying nothing’ that I saw? Also, as the Bellas were backing up the aisle, Nikki was yelling to AJ about how she (Nikki) is a “survivor.” What the fuck has Nikki Bella had to survive? (Insert your joke answer here if you like, but… serious question.)
Regarding A New Day: I think the effect that double-team finisher was *supposed* to have was like that of a spike piledriver– the guy coming off the ropes pushes down to add extra force to the move. Or something. It doesn’t seem like a well-thought-out finisher.
Also, all that post-match stuff with them just made me hate Michael Cole SO much. I mean, I’m sure he hated being made to jive dance with the black guys as much as I hated watching it. But someone in the back SERIOUSLY overestimates either a) the commentators’ ability to *help* get something over, or b) the comedic value of old white guys trying to be hip.
Umm, Nikki is the only one to survive both of the Divas survivor series tags from last year? Maybe she means that?
Yeah, I don’t know why Woods is part of the finisher. When he managed Kof-E, they went with Kofi doing the Warriors Way while E holds the guy in Big Ending position, then E hits it. This thing with E and Woods is like the Meltzer Driver in making me think “how are you helping?”.
I think I recall reading they had like, a Big Ending/DDT combo they were doing on house shows that sounded pretty cool — maybe it was too dangerous? So they just shrugged and had Xavier jump off the top rope to nowhere while Big E did his finisher?
“What the fuck has Nikki Bella had to survive? (Insert your joke answer here if you like, but… serious question.)”
Her boobs surgery.
Yes, Nikki’s springboard kick looked better than Stardust’s disaster kick, especially lately.
And credit to Nikki for trying new.
I will admit that the kick requires more athleticism than I ever would have expected from a Bella. But it’s a pretty unimpressive move, no matter who does it. (With the probable exception of some Luchadore or Japanese wrestler I’ve never seen.)
Man, I’m I the only guy who liked the Beautiful Disaster?
It looked okay when he started doing it, but it’s hasn’t been any good for, like, years now. He jumps through the air and his foot maybe barely grazes a guy’s shoulder. It doesn’t even look like a kick anymore — it’s just incidental contact.
@Johnny Slider no, dude, I don’t even understand why anyone hates it. Cody’s beautiful disaster used to look magnificent back in 2010-2011. since then, it’s gotten a little far-from-the-goal, but it usually still is a nice move.
Nikki’s version here looked alright, I guess? it was closer to bad than good, but not completely bad, to be honest.
So now Bray is just pissed that Ambrose didn’t want to be his bestie? This is Paige/AJ all over again…
And while it was kinda nice to see Swagger not be a useless tool for a change, how in the world do you do a Battle Royal without Cesaro swinging dudes out of the ring left and right nonstop? What a wasted opportunity.
New Day have to have some kind of turn planned already, right? They wouldn’t even bother otherwise, or could they?
Overall a surprisingly fun Smackdown, I hate that I’m already getting my hopes up that might be a trend….
“So now Bray is just pissed that Ambrose didn’t want to be his bestie? This is Paige/AJ all over again…”
It might as well be, sincs the commentaters won’t stop mentioning crazy when Ambrose and Wyatt are out there. Ugh, fuck them for not willing to call these stories any other way.
I just figured out why I keep hating the Wyatt/Ambrose feud more than anything else WWE does nowadays… it’s because it keeps reminding me of that GODAWFUL AJ/Paige feud! that was the most disappointing and pointless feud of the year for me. I hated it so much. I hated it too much! and now, this one isn’t that far away from it, and it’s pretty darn bad whenever Ambrose isn’t getting to do much or do one of his creative little awesome stuff. I also hate how that it started by ruining that awesome Dean/Rollins match to begin with….
I’m just the teensiest bit bummed about the battle royal, just because the Mizdow self-elimination spot was absolutely the thing I was most looking forward to the Royal Rumble for.
I was thinking the same thing but then I realized it could lead up to an even better Rumble moment where Miz gets eliminated and everyone (including Miz) watches for Sandow to jump out too, then after a few seconds of debate Damien gives him a look that says “F you I’m gonna win this thing” and keeps fighting for himself. If they’re not already broken up I can see that as a way to further the wedge and continue Sandows face turn
That scenario would probably end with someone like Roman Reigns, Sheamus, or an Uso throwing Sandow out the instant he finished his debate with Miz.
@B-Low @Pencil-Necked Geek @The Perfect Tim You 3 have me hoping that Miz and Mizdow are 1-2 in the Rumble. If they last deep into the match, say the Final 6. Then B-Low’s moment could happen and the crowd would go crazy. Mizdow could Eliminate a guy and be one of the final 4.
I like Kane. I have a lot of respect for him after being in WWE for 19 years counting Dr Issac Yankem and fake Diesel. He has been loyal to the company despite some shit he has been thrown. He held his own in Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan who was on fire at all cylinders.
I give it a couple months before New Day turn heel. For now I’ll have fun with their shtick like I did with the Funkasaurus for a short while.
Kane is one of my all time personal favourites! his debut (and Taker’s and HBK’s HIAC match at Bad Blood) was the first time I ever got a glimpse at wrestling as a little kid, and I’ve been hooked since. he was also probably my favourite wrestler in 2001 or at least in my top 3. he was also one of my favourites in 2012.
but still… today, I just wish he’d hang his boots already. he’s taking up a space that guys like the NXT 5 should take, and he’s main eventing so many shows almost more than any other guy in WWE today! he’s a good hand, but such a mediocre and unimportant one nowadays that I’d literally prefer watching anyone else other than him wrestle. I wish he’d just become a road agent or whatever…
Agree he’s mediocre nowadays especially in 2014. Beating him means nothing either unless it’s a lowcarder getting a win over him e.g. our personal favorite jobber Heath Slater.
Road agent, match coordinator on Main Event (doubt it will happen now without Authority), concessions stand guy or setting up the catering tables for employees would be perfect for Kane.
At this point, Rusev being the hero has to be deliberate.
Is that a real transcript of Bray’s promo? Woof. I missed the show this week, but i think it is super weird that The New Day has not twist at all…
Yup, and the rest of the promo was just as bad.
That bit where Emma spanks Nikki as she’s crawling away was dumb, but Nikki getting in Emma’s face, screaming “You think you can slap me??” and Emma cheerfully saying “YEAH!” and slapping her across the face was the first time in a long time that seeing Emma on TV made me happy. She’s so awesome and deserves a lot more than she’s getting.
Just wait, just wait. NXT’s coming. NXT’s coming.
That Rollins match was great, but I think Ryback had a few killer ones with Bryan back when they were in their weird mini feud. Insert obligatory “anyone can have a good match with Bryan” post.
Could Big E do the Five Count gimmick while being part of a threesome or is that showing too much personality ?
that could be understood in a whole different way that I’m not sure you meant it to be at all.
a threesome. a five count. welp!
Well he would need to show a lot of personality to get a threesome going.
loved Kane’s little touch of wearing Ryback’s shirt while beating him with the chair.
I’d be okay with it if they just use Ryback to eliminate the remnants of the authority’s angle (from Kane, to the stooges) and then be done with again and maybe be another guy that loses to Rusev once and goes back into the mid-card. be the new Cesaro (but babyface) who’d lay down for other heels that need the fall after a nice little match. (also, stop making Cesaro the current loser Cesaro, please. is it too much to ask for a Harper/Cesaro IC title program after TLC?)
I’d be pretty okay with Ryback being the new Cesaro and Cesaro becoming the Cesaro he should be.
fucking damn, all those NON-FINISHES all over the show every single week! can’t take it no more. it’s making me lose my mind. it ruins each and every almost good thing or even actually great thing, every single time. it’s the secret worst thing WWE is overdoing and nobody is giving much of shit to notice and call them on it this year.
Sad and perfectly believable note, half all RAW’s so far this year have ended in dq.
What’s the story with Ryback being THE Ryback sometimes?
Daniel Bryan’s always called him that, but no one else ever has. It’s a running joke from when they used to ride together.
@Lester I also heard Punk calling him that in the podcast. He made it sound a bit more salty than DB though.
I don’t think it’s physically possible for me to disagree with you more about Bray and Nikki. To each their own.
YES!!! DOLPH ZIGGLER MAIN EVENTING A SMACKDOWN! AND LUKE HARPER, TOO! IN SINGLES ACTION!! When’s the last time that happened? I’m hoping for Antonio Cesaro now, just like in February!