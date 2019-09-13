8 Great: Clash Of The Champions Matches You May Have Missed

8 Great is our extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive, and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

With WWE’s Clash of Champions coming up this Sunday, we thought we’d use WWE Network for a retrospective on Clash of the Champions, the series of televised supercards from the NWA and WCW aired irregularly from March of 1988 until August of 1997.

A lot of NWA/WCW’s greatest matches came from these Clashes, such as Ric Flair vs. Sting, Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk … it’s a lot of Ric Flair, really. To make 8 Great a little more creative, we decided to skip the 8 “best” or most notable Clash of the Champions matches in favor of spotlighting 8 of our favorites you might’ve missed. Flair makes a couple of appearances here, too, because of course he does, but it’s a lot of tag team wrestling and Japanese stars popping in to blow little Brandon’s mind.

So in celebration of Clash’s descendant, here are 8 Great Clash of the Champions matches you might’ve missed.