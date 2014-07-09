A Prison Inmate Has Sued WWE’s Natalya For Allegedly Making Him Her Sex Slave

This is literally the happiest Natalya has ever looked. Just sayin’.
No, a sentient SEO robot didn’t generate that headline — this is a real thing that actually happened.
Christopher Donnelly is a prisoner in Pennsylvania, a state that, apparently, gives their prisoners far too much access to Total Divas (far too much being “any at all”) as the clearly delusional Donnelly has accused WWE Diva Natalya of being an “evil dominatrix” who abused him mentally and sexually between 2005 and 2009.
According to Donnelly, Natalya beat him in hotel rooms across the country, forced him into prostitution and aborted his baby. No word on if she ever used a modified Sharpshooter on Donnelly during sex, or if he finally managed to escape her firm Canadian grasp when Summer Rae appeared outside a hotel room window to distract her.
Donnelly was looking for $250,000 in damages for mental and psychological trauma, but yesterday a Florida judge dismissed the case, likely on the grounds of it being completely f*cking stupid.
Man, if “Natalya discovers lunatic inmate has a boner for her and TJ gets jealous about it” isn’t a storyline on the next season of Total Divas, E! has no idea what they’re doing.
via YardBarker
If they need an “other man” for Natalya for the next season of Total Divas, I am Totally Available.
You can be our slumpbuster. Way to take one for the team dude.
I’d happily bite that bullet too.
Third. Maybe not THE third, but you know.
And now we know why it’s called Stu Hart’s Dungeon.
Ack. Wrong one.
The guy in the photo (sorry, not up on current rasslers) should sue her for making him have the Stupidest Haircut in History.
That’s her husband, and fortunately, he has normal hair now.
I love how legitimately concerned Tyson looks in the pic — his creased forehead, his hands straining to break Nattie’s grasp. The pictures is less “Ha ha, my wife’s headlocking me — fun!” and more “What? No! Not in front of the cameras! You promised!”
Plot twist: The guy in jail is the real Tyson Kidd and his claims are valid.
Totally bogus lawsuit…I would believe it if Hornswaggle andThe Great Khali were named as co-defendants though.
The Neidhart Family Dungeon.
“No word on if she ever used a modified Sharpshooter on Donnelly during sex”
By “modified Sharpshooter” you mean her shitty Sharpshooter, right?
Of course this fuck sounds completely nuts but you never know I mean there’s still no conclusion for that story that involved Christian and his Malaysian slaves.
“Now lick my little Anvil goatee!”
“Um you don’t have a goatee…”
*Zzzzip!
“Is it twue what they say about the way you Niedharts are… gifted?”
I thought that was the Anvil goatee on Tyson’s head.
Looks like she just made some bro toss her salad and peel her potatoes. HOOOTY HOOOOOOO!