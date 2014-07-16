A Summerslam Promo Video Has Leaked, Confirming Your Suspicions That Wrestling May Be Scripted

In case you missed RAW where Paul Heyman was all “Guys, I have a PLAN B. What else starts with a ‘B’ and rhymes with ‘Rock Fesnar’ because I have an idea that involves that, guys,” then this may come as a total shock to you.
Well hear this: Brock Lesnar is wrestling John Cena at Summerslam 2014. Since their last match happened two years ago, then WWE will probably bill this as a once in a lifetime sort of thing. But if you have memories like regular people then you’ll recall that Brock’s very first match back in the WWE in 2012 featured him damn near murder killing Cena in what was one of the top three matches of the year. Except for the ending when, you know, Cena Cena’d it and won because Cena. Basically, the match was the wrestling version of the Prestige where 99.4 percent of it is great and the ending sh*ts the bed to infinity.
Anyway, in 2014 WWE knows when it has a money match on its hands so YOLO. They’re releasing promo videos for Cena vs. Lesnar: Once In A Lifetime Again The Remix Electric Boogaloo before a Battleground event in which Cena’s title is on the line has even gone live. So we can probably assume that Cena is winning the main event and keeping the title. We can also assume that because Cena winning the main event is what you should always assume.
As for the upcoming match, my fantasy is that Brock goes out and destroys Cena in three minutes, wins the title and doesn’t show up on TV until The Royal Rumble or something. Just let Paul Heyman talk his sh*t and make Cesaro swing people who get pissed off about it. The worst part of all of this is the fact that we’re not getting Daniel Bryan vs. Lesnar, which would be all of my dreams coming true.
SummerSlam Main Event Leaked from TheRussianPolice on Vimeo.
In case you missed it, via Amazon:
Wow, and the KENTA signing seemed like a badly kept secret.
* CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE (not really)
Gunnery Sgt. Hartman: “LEMME SEE YOUR WAR FACE” Brock Lesnar: “AAAAAAAAA”
Totinos Bold eh? I’ll be logging into my wwe app that day for sure.
i mean at least it isn’t indicating that cena still has the belts.
I knew this weeks ago. Thanks for the breaking news.
the promo video was uploaded to Vimeo like five hours ago
The irony
WWE has sprung a leak and Stringer Bell ain’t pluggin it!
I don’t really mind them doing Cena/Bork again. Cena’s going to be doing *something*, and it’s going to be terrible and obnoxious and be treated like the most important thing in WWE anyway, so it might as well be this.
Uploaded by TheRussianPolice? Lana. Lana.
Vladimir POOT-in
This may be insignificant, but I’m not sure this is confirmation that Cena retains at Battleground. Nowhere in this promo (and where did this even leak from?) does it say “Cena vs. Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.” I’ve thought all along that this match doesn’t really need the Macguffin of a belt. Couldn’t Heyman’s appearance on RAW have been forshadowing that Lesnar would interfere at Battleground and take Cena out, leading to a Orton or Reigns title victory and a Lesnar/Cena grudge match at SS? (Although if it were Reigns that would kind of be a shitty, lack-of-confidence way to start his first title reign.)
Probably giving WWE Creative too much credit, but that’s kind of where I hope they’re going with it.
They’re making such a thing about Cena being the greatest and overtaking Flair’s record that he’s got to lose and regain the title pretty soon, right?
I would like to hope that the WWE has more integrity than to give the belt to a “part-time” wrestler who is only in it for the money and has no love for the business.
True, they put the belt on The Rock, but at least he seems to genuinely love wrestling and the fans.
@TNSEVOL
Rock’s also been involved in two of the worst matches of the year upon his return while Brock’s been in two of the best. Doesn’t matter who loves wrestling more, cuz Brock’s doing more for it. Plus, he already beat a certain streak, so a title belt is kinda a lesser crime compared.
@TNSEVOL Please don’t start talking like you’re in the business, that’s a huge pet peeve of mine, and you don’t know anything about Brock Lesnar other than what you read on the dirt sheets. As @Johnny Slider said, Brock’s returns are entertaining and get people watching, which is good for everybody in the locker room. He put in his years and paid his dues, achieved everything there was to achieve at an insanely young age, and he wanted to challenge himself in other areas of life, capturing the UFC Heavyweight Title in the process. I was more insulted by them making Rock champion (and sacrificing CM Punk’s historic title reign) to give us a “twice in a lifetime” rematch that nobody wanted to see, than I am by the thought of Brock Lesnar beating John Cena to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.
I honestly hope he wins, and I hope Heyman comes out with the belts on a weekly basis to brag about it, and tells the fans how Brock doesn’t need to appear every week because he won the title for himself, and not for them. Insane mega-heat for Lesnar, and it’ll make any challenge for the title seem like the biggest thing ever.
@Matt Steele-
How am I talking like I am in the business? Brock publicly made fun of wrestling after leaving to try football and MMA.
I know what I see – a guy who only came back AFTER his MMA career was down the toilet, only wrestles five times a year, and can’t seem to give his best effort in those limited appearances.
I am sure some people find him entertaining, but I am not one of them. I thought his match at WrestleMania was terrible. In fact, I don’t think he has had a good “wrestling” match since his return. Fights, yes. Pro Wrestling? No.
Go back and watch his matches from a few years ago and tell me he is still “into it”.
His match with Undertaker sucked because Undertaker looked old as shit and was also concussed for 75% of it. His match with Triple H at Mania XXIX would have been viewed better had it come before the Punk vs. Undertaker match, and I think most of the faults in that match are that it was Triple H overcoming the odds, which nobody wanted to see. His 2012 match against Cena was awesome despite the wrong guy winning. His match with Punk in 2013 was also amazing. He has also had some great segments, like trashing the ringside area and throwing monitors, and the staredown with the Undertaker.
@TNSEVOL
I don’t blame you if Brock not caring for Pro Wrestling sickens you enough that you’d rather not see him given accomplishments in it. Brock’s public persona does seem to make him out to be a jerk.
That said, I don’t get your argument about Brock having not giving it his all, not caring when he’s working. Brock may not care for Pro Wrestling, but when he’s in the ring he’s on top of his game through and through. He sells injuries during and even post match, his transitions and execution are fantastic, his facial expressions tell the story his lacking promo work can’t, and he’s had genuine MOTY contenders, whether you like the No DQ stipulations or not. For a guy who supposedly cares not for Pro Wrestling, Brock Lesnar is damn good at it.
thanks for verbally kicking TNSEVOL’s ass for me guys. EVERY match Bork has had since his return except the matches against Taker and Big Show has been excellent. Anyone who says different is simply not a very intelligent fan OR is still butthurt that Bork bailed to try NFL and MMA. As for TNSEVOL’s comment about Bork’s MMA career “going down the toilet” he was champion, defeated legit guys to become champion and lost to guys with faster hands after he had lost a step due to his LIFE THREATENING ILLNESS. In short TNSEVOL: You’re a moron.
@sidewinder-
I fail to see how anyone “verbally kicked my ass” by disagreeing with me. I didn’t troll Brock by saying he sucked, I stated my opinion.
I’m a moron for not liking Brock’s matches? Okay, whatever. I thought he looked slow and sloppy against not only the Undertaker but also against Big Show and HHH. Is he a legit badass? Of course. Is he a a “top ten” pro wrestler? Not in my opinion.
His only “good” wrestling match was against CM Punk. The match versus John Cena was just a fight. One good match out of the five I have seen since his return isn’t a very good percentage.
Like I said, compare his recent matches to some of his vintage matches then tell me he is on the same level. How many moves does he do now? Does he do ANY pro wrestling moves?
Ask yourself – if he didn’t have that LIFE THREATENING ILLNESS that ended his MMA career would he have ever given two $hits about wrestling again?
I like Daniel Bryan, but I don’t get why anyone would want to see him against Lesnar. I know Lesnar would kill anyone on the roster in about 10 seconds, and it requires a great suspension of belief to consider anyone a threat to him. But at least the roided up (allegedly) monsters like Cena look slightly more believable against Brock than Bryan does. DB vs Lesnar is just too unbelievable. Kind of the problem in putting the prime Rey Mysterio against monsters.
Yea Bryan vs Lesnar never really appealed to me. Lesnar vs Punk tho made me picture Wolverine vs Sabretooth for some reason…
Except small guys tear apart bigger guys all the time in MMA. This is a weird blind spot WWE booking has had for ages, and it’s getting silly. Bryan is an actual legit beast when it comes to grappling, and having a bodybuilder physique like Cena doesn’t have any real life connection to fighting ability. WWE audiences have been conditioned to associate being beefy with being menacing, but it’s pretty divorced from reality.
Also Cena is a terrible wrestler.
What Aaron Diaz said, minus the Cena being terrible part (come on, dude, it’s 2014, we all know he isn’t).
This may be dumb but I think that DB could possibly submit lesnar. Not likely, not odds on favorite, but it is possible. Lesnar is a great amateur wrestler but he could drop the ball for a split second and lose to DB. In a shoot DB has as much of a chance as anyone else on the roster.
The fact that it’s such a physical mismatch is what makes it such a compelling story. Pitting Daniel against a legitimately terrifying human being like Lesnar gives the WWE a chance to use that angle again, which I’m all for. The fact that D Bry would be coming off of a seriously scary injury adds an element of real danger to the proceedings that you simply can’t script. This all assumes that Daniel Bryan makes a full recovery of course, but I’m not emotionally ready to consider the alternative.
^ “use that underdog angle that D Bry excels at”
Is Daniel Bryan beating Lesnar anymore unbelievable than him beating HHH and then Randy Orton and Batista in a Triple Threat match to win the titles at Mania? Lesnar is a slow but powerful man while Bryan is fast and effective, with brutal kicks and a huge repertoire of submissions, not to mention that absolutely devastating running knee that has finished off multiple tops stars.
You sell Bryan like that against the man that beat the streak and you might actually get people to subscribe to the network.
I too find it unbelievable. I understand the argument for DBry, but the problem is he doesnt do the match that way. Like him with HHH, he wasnt using his speed to fight HHH, he was going toe to toe. Bryan should be doing flurries and then ducking out when the power moves come. But he didnt. And Im sorry, but the quick strikes eventually wear down the larger fighter yes, but if the larger fighter gets his hands on you kind of thing it should be over. And wrestling doesnt portray that very well.
And as for the devastating running knee….. Wrestling finishers always make us to be dumb. As in, your telling me that a dude just got suplexed/power bombed from the top rope and that didnt end him, but a standing elbow drop finishes him off? A few seem legit, like a chokeslam from a 7 footer, but to have some dude hit you with his ass just doesnt pass.
It seems most wrestling fans put way too much faith in DB’s alleged legit MMA skills, and are forgetting that Lesnar was the legit heavyweight champ in the most prestigious MMA organization in the world. A couple things you should realize:
(1) there’s a reason combat sports have weight classes. It’s called physics. I boxed for several years, and I’m just an average size guy. I learned how to throw a proper punch, but even the greatest punch I could ever throw wouldn’t make Lesnar blink.
(2) People claim that Bryan is legitimately skilled. There’s a difference between pulling off pro wrestling moves (even those based on actual MMA submissions are modified for sports entertainment) and actual grappling. Plus, claims of training don’t mean that he’s that skilled. CM Punk always talked about his training, but that spinning back fist he threw against a fan was pathetically slow. Anyone with real standup training would have slipped that and countered with ease. No matter how much most of these guys claim to train, if they don’t have actual competition to prove it, I’m skeptical. Look at what a low level, slow, fat boxer (Butterbean) did to Bart Gunn.
(3) And again, Lesnar is a tremendous athlete. I honestly don’t even know if Bryan is faster than him. Lesnar is freakishly fast for a man his size, and way too powerful and skilled for Bryan to put him in a sub hold. Even the best proven fighters in the WWE like Del Rio and Swagger would get destroyed in a shoot fight against Brock. Really the only chance anyone would have is if a really big guy landed a lucky punch, and the odds of that are astronomically low.
As I said before, I’m a Daniel Bryan fan. But it’s just too much of a stretch for me to accept a Lesnar-Bryan match.
What the WWE has done a good job of recently is blurring the line between “reality” and “wrestling”. The Rollins thing was a great example. I wouldn’t put it past them to pull what I am tentatively dubbing a “leak and swerve.”
It’s probably Lesnar v. Cena but they’ve done their bit to make me question whether I’m “accidentally” seeing this or “accidentally on purpose” seeing this.
what the sh*t is blurring the lines between reality and wrestling on the rollins thing?
anyways, I get your point on the “accidentally on purpose” stuff. good point, and totally true.
Finally, finally I see the WWE thought process. You can’t have Cena break the streak. Fans would hate that. They hate Cena enough already. But you have to make Cena into the most important person in the history of wrestling. So the obvious solution is have somebody else beat the streak, then have Cena beat that person. So he’ll be breaking it by proxy.
Honestly…. I think the point of Cena is the good guy everyone hates. Just got done watching Mania 2012 a few days ago, and Cena was doing his yall might hate me but Im me thing. And I cant help but wonder with how many times we have heard the speech and he has smiled at the boos, that we arent supposed to hate him. It’s the ultimate troll ever….
Whatever. This video could mean anything.
I think we’re all overlooking the most significant point of this write-up, which is that David trashed the ending of “The Prestige.”
I really am more concerned about what this means for Cesaro. Is this a good or bad development? Did he break up with Paul? Or the other way around? Will he get to talk for himself on RAW, or become a mute heel jobber to guys like Ziggler? Will he go back to NXT? What?
From what I’m reading, they’re keeping Heyman away from Cesaro because Lesnar is coming back. After all, it’s much too confusing for the WWE Universe to have a guy managing more than one Superstar at a time, even though EVERY SINGLE HEYMAN PROMO mentions how Lesnar defeated the Undertaker.
I fully buy the match, but this being the internet, I have to admit that I don’t buy the video. As far as I know, WWE hasn’t gone over to the Network logo as their primary logo, and the placement seems… wrong.
That Extreme Rules 2012 match is fantastic. It was also the first PPV I actually bought after getting into wrestling again, so I have nothing but fond memories of the event.
If you rewatch it, a fun game is to watch the SUPERCENA family in the front row. There’s an attractive blonde woman with her 2 kids and her husband. The kids are decked all the way out in Cena gear and had no idea what that Brock match was going to be like. It’s pretty much just shock and horror on their faces for the duration. Even after the AA and pin, those kids have the thousand yard stare.
That is a great match, but Lesnar absolutely should have gone over, and Cena absolutely should have taken time off to fix his marriage. The fact that he insinuated as much in his post-match promo even though he WON, and then didn’t actually take any time off, was so mind-boggling and infuriating.
Also, what are the odds that WWE acts like the 2012 matchup between these two never happened? They barely mention anything from the past month when building up a storyline, 2 years ago would seem like ancient history, right? I’m betting it never gets brought up.
Which would be a mistake. WWE absolutely should use ER 2012 to build Lesnar/Cena II. Heyman can mention how Brock manhandled Cena and brought him to near death, Cena counters how that still wasn’t enough and Cena beat him. It was a bad decision years ago but great set-up for the rematch.
@Thanksgiving Chimp that was a TV commercial (one that got leaked by accident). Obviously they will show footage of the two locking up in the past on a TV commercial that was put together before any new footage of the two interacting has been made available. I’m talking about on a RAW week-to-week basis, if they’ll be referring to this as some sort of rematch from 2012. I highly doubt it. When they met in 2012, they NEVER mentioned that these guys had fought each other before, and I’m guessing they won’t mention it again either, based on WWE’s inclination to forget recent history.
You mean to tell me Kane isn’t going to win?
So Bork beats Jern at SummerSlam, Roman beats Bork between then and Survivor Series. Seth cashes in and beats Roman before the Rumble, and Bryan beats Seth in a broadway at WrestleMania. I think I’m okay with all of that.
Now, what will really happen is that Bork will beat Jern, Batista will come back with another babyface push and beat Bork at the next PPV, Seth will cash in on Batista at the PPV after that, then Cena will beat Seth the next night on Raw. Bryan will come back and feud with Kane indefinitely. Reigns will be the guy who runs in and tags with Cena when the Odds Are Great.
Oh wow. Brock has dreamy blue eyes