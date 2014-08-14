A TNA Wrestler Is Joining The Protests In Ferguson, MO

#TNA #Ferguson #Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling
08.14.14 4 years ago 50 Comments

If you’ve been online at any point in the past few days, you should already be well aware of the situation in Ferguson, MO. As a Canadian who is most definitely on the outside looking in, the situation is entirely perplexing. Like most of us, I can’t pretend to know the experiences of people in Ferguson, either before or in the wake of the tragic shooting of Mike Brown. What I can understand, however, is that the community of people who oppose tyranny and prejudice isn’t bound by borders, and standing up for what is right should always be the first course of action in any situation.

TNA wrestler MVP has taken that idea to heart, tweeting that he’s packed his bags and is on his way to stand with the people of Ferguson:

It’s hard to do what we normally do over here at With Spandex, and try to make jokes and add some levity to a situation anyone with a sense of common decency and a Twitter account is reacting to with sadness and outrage. It’s not time to speculate over MVP’s motivations, or wonder if he booked the flight without telling Kenny King ‘cuz that dude is always messing up MVP’s plans. It’s time to hope for his safety, and safety for all of those who recognize that what’s happening is wrong and terrifying, and aren’t afraid to do something about it.

**UPDATE**

MVP has arrived in Ferguson, and is tweeting about his experiences as they happen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Ferguson#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling
TAGSFergusonIMPACT WRESTLINGMVPPRO WRESTLINGPROTESTSracism in sportsTNATNA PRO WRESTLINGTNA WRESTLING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP