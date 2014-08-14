A TNA Wrestler Is Joining The Protests In Ferguson, MO

If you’ve been online at any point in the past few days, you should already be well aware of the situation in Ferguson, MO. As a Canadian who is most definitely on the outside looking in, the situation is entirely perplexing. Like most of us, I can’t pretend to know the experiences of people in Ferguson, either before or in the wake of the tragic shooting of Mike Brown. What I can understand, however, is that the community of people who oppose tyranny and prejudice isn’t bound by borders, and standing up for what is right should always be the first course of action in any situation.
TNA wrestler MVP has taken that idea to heart, tweeting that he’s packed his bags and is on his way to stand with the people of Ferguson:
It’s hard to do what we normally do over here at With Spandex, and try to make jokes and add some levity to a situation anyone with a sense of common decency and a Twitter account is reacting to with sadness and outrage. It’s not time to speculate over MVP’s motivations, or wonder if he booked the flight without telling Kenny King ‘cuz that dude is always messing up MVP’s plans. It’s time to hope for his safety, and safety for all of those who recognize that what’s happening is wrong and terrifying, and aren’t afraid to do something about it.
**UPDATE**
MVP has arrived in Ferguson, and is tweeting about his experiences as they happen.
good on him. Hope he doesn’t get killed.
Seconded, this is pretty much what I was going to post.
He’s comin!
NICE!
I agree with him, angrily typing things on the internet isn’t going to do anything. More people need to join the protest
this is not a publicity stunt. MVP is a sincere dude and I hope nothing happens to him or anyone else
I dont understand his point though. Let me go protest police brutality by giving the something to be brutal about?
@wackazoa “giving the [sic] something to be brutal about”
dude what the actual hell are you talking about?
@rancho king I worked on a project in Connecticut from 2010-2012 and MVP was always a guest on the local radio station up there. My first thought too was that he was genuinely concerned about what’s going on in Ferguson and he’s actually doing something about it, rather than being enraged on the internet. Good on him.
@wackazoa You didn’t make it to the part where he said that he’s lawfully assembling and peacefully protesting? Absolutely no reason for the police to give him a problem if that’s all he does.
Well my point is that most of the stories are about the police brutalizing peaceful protesters. So lets add more protesters for the to go after? Thats what I dont understand. And yes, I know I forgot an “m” earlier in my post.
I don’t think the solution to ‘police brutalizing peaceful protesters’ is for the protesters to stop protesting.
This isn’t really surprising to me. My wife and I are a bi-racial couple who only experience people saying shit to us when we’re in the States. The worst is when it comes from the border patrol agents. Those guys are such dicks.
Anyway, good for MVP. He should be going. So should anyone else who has the time and money, regardless of skin colour. I hate to sounds like a Fox news nutjob, but, this really is a sneak preview of what is to come unless people start saying “this is wrong.”
really? I was in a bi-racial couple with an American (I’m Canadian) and, to my surprise, I think we encountered bigotry like once or twice in the States and maybe once up here.
Ant the nutjobs you’re talking about are even nuttier and further right than Fox News, specifically, 2nd Amendment nutbars. I can’t say you’re wrong but this strikes me as more of a race issue than an issue of a violently oppressive state. Up to now the U.S. means of control has been dumbing people down and manufacture of consent via a compliant media, I find it hard to picture the Gov cracking down on Whitey like they are the Black protesters in Ferguson.
@the sidewinder Uh, forgive my ignorance of your position, but where exactly does the second Amendment come into play?
Fox News is actually taking a pro-police stance on this. I’m talking FAR right gun-huggers like Alex Jones who claim they need their guns to protect themselves from the government (because they can’t come out and say what they mean “I need my guns to protect me from minorities”). Those are the people that are always predicting a 1984-esque police state. Fox News is crazy, but not Conspiracy Theory Radio crazy.
Why are people randomly chatting shit? Danielle Matheson doesn’t deserve this abuse. Either that or my God y’all have Imaginary Enemies. The hell?
Why? Isnt the point of the police “actions” been to keep people from protesting. So now you want to join the protest? So they can do more brutal stuff?
Ah-hah! Disregard my earlier comment, I now understand your position. No, the police are not supposed to be taking action against peaceful protesters, they’re supposed to be taking action against the rioters and looters. The issue is that they are applying those same actions towards the peaceful protesters.
Kofi, Big E and Xavier Woods were set to join MVP at Ferguson, but plans have been scrapped.
Even with all this tragic stuff going this made me chuckle, good stuff sir
high five!
So are you of the opinion that the actions of some are an excuse to impose martial law on PEACEFUL protesters and impose a media blackout by arresting reporters without cause and shooting others with smoke bombs?
No, I totally agreed that police have the right to arrest reporters and tear-gas protesters because some windows got broken. That’s what America’s all about, after all.
I didn’t know anything about this Ferguson shooting. I just looked it up. Sounds like a kid reached for an officer’s gun and then got shot in the face. I don’t see what the big deal is. This isn’t Trayvon Martin. The kid assaulted the officer, and the officer exercised his right to self-defense with his licensed firearm. I have no idea why this is getting so much coverage.
Because it takes your mind off the war.
Multiple eye witnesses contradict the account of the kid reaching for the officer’s gun.
You came into my column to express your confusion, so I’m going give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you genuinely don’t know what’s happening.
Police have already given a statement saying that he had stolen from a convenience store and they were responding, which is false and has been disproven by the store itself. Then the story of a struggle was given, despite multiple eyewitnesses who gave separate statements corroborating the others, all of which deny a struggle.
The Very Big Deal is that a police officer profiled and shot an unarmed teenager. The Very Big Deal is that this is neither the first nor even the most recent instance of a young, unarmed black man being racially profiled and assaulted or killed. The Very Big Deal is his uncovered body being left in the street for four hours.
The very big deal is that peaceful protesters observing their constitutional right to assembly are being met with militarized force, SWAT teams, sonic cannons, assault rifles, bean bag guns, rubber bullets, tear gas, flash bombs, and smoke bobs. The Very Big Deal is that police are arresting and assaulting peaceful protesters, elected officials, and reporters. They are assaulting journalists with tear gas and smoke bombs, then taking or damaging their broadcast equipment. The Very Big Deal is that police are also firing these weapons into people’s front yards. The Very Big Deal is that all of this is happening – there is irrefutable video footage of it happening – and yet whether or not any of this is a problem is still being questioned.
Well said Danielle
You are confused about my confusion. I don’t get why it’s a big deal enough that people are protesting in the first place. Everything that happened afterwards sucks, but you really can’t start protesting a shooting when you don’t have all the facts.
I now notice that what I read happened was the official police report. But the other 2 witnesses are pretty much saying “No that didn’t happen, the guy just shot for no reason.” Sorry, but if anything sounds fishy to me it’s that explanation. Even racist cops don’t go minority-hunting in the middle of the day. The official police report is pretty sound to me. Until those witnesses can accurately describe what went on instead of “not that”, I don’t think there’s a reason to protest. People are just bored and looking for the next Rodney King to get riled up about.
I’m sure that’s it. It’s probably boredom.
@Kaztrator
Basically you’re saying that you, a person who does not have all the facts, can question the validity of eye witness testimony and comment, but others cannot question the validity of a police report and choose to protest?
And I call bullshit on your intentional omission and over simplification of the eye witness accounts – the interviews online are much more detailed than “not that” – your predisposition to believe the police report is because you’re trying to craft a narrative in which Mike Brown was justifiably [as you so eloquently put ] shot in the face
@Benoit Keep stressing, man, a few more paragraphs and you’ll have these wrestling blog commenters seeing things your way.
Yeah, it’s like here’s Benoit’s Bible, trying to discuss a murder case by prefacing everything posted with ‘I found this one incident of a mother and child being murdered SO amusing that I’ve just got to appropriate it to use as an apathetic and confrontational username’ – can’t believe that dude who gets his LOLZ from dead kids isn’t being taken seriously
There’s no way that the shooting was justified. BEST case scenario the cop overreacted. I think had the police not reacted the way they did there wouldn’t have been such a violent reaction.
The best part of any OH SO IT’S A RACE THING HUH WELL LET ME EXPLAIN WHY IT ISN’T comment is that the user is claiming a Hotmail account 9 times out of 10.
