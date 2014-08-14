A TNA Wrestler Is Joining The Protests In Ferguson, MO

If you’ve been online at any point in the past few days, you should already be well aware of the situation in Ferguson, MO. As a Canadian who is most definitely on the outside looking in, the situation is entirely perplexing. Like most of us, I can’t pretend to know the experiences of people in Ferguson, either before or in the wake of the tragic shooting of Mike Brown. What I can understand, however, is that the community of people who oppose tyranny and prejudice isn’t bound by borders, and standing up for what is right should always be the first course of action in any situation.

TNA wrestler MVP has taken that idea to heart, tweeting that he’s packed his bags and is on his way to stand with the people of Ferguson:

It’s hard to do what we normally do over here at With Spandex, and try to make jokes and add some levity to a situation anyone with a sense of common decency and a Twitter account is reacting to with sadness and outrage. It’s not time to speculate over MVP’s motivations, or wonder if he booked the flight without telling Kenny King ‘cuz that dude is always messing up MVP’s plans. It’s time to hope for his safety, and safety for all of those who recognize that what’s happening is wrong and terrifying, and aren’t afraid to do something about it.

**UPDATE**

MVP has arrived in Ferguson, and is tweeting about his experiences as they happen.