The Young Bucks Showed Up Unannounced To AAA Last Night

03.17.19 1 hour ago

AEW

The All Elite Wrestling feud between the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Pentagón Jr.) set to culminate at Double Or Nothing saw its first full match at AAA‘s Rey de Reyes event on Saturday, March 16.

The Bucks started this feud in early February when they showed up at Come Hell Or High Water and made a handshake deal for the Fenix and Penta to join their new promotion and prove they’re “the best tag team in the world.” A few days later, the Lucha Bros showed up to the AEW ticket announcement party to agree to a match and piledriver Matt Jackson next to a pool, something that has been played on Being The Elite as possibly the cause of a serious neck injury.

