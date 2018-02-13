The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 2/8/18: Blue In The Face

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. You guys think we’re friends, right? I’m just checking. I don’t even care. Whatever. (I do care, please be my friend. Impact Wrestling recaps are lonely, y’all.)
Previously: Hey. I chose to use a recap of niche wrestling show to make Felicity references.
I love reading the recaps each week even if I can only bring myself to care about Rosemary and Allie. I’m looking forward to their Hogan-Warrior Wrestlemania VI moment after Allie wins the title from Laurel. It will be tough to watch the Demon Bunnies go at each other.
Thank you for pointing out the front row crew. I live in Orlando and have been to my fair share of Impact shows, and my God, that group is one of the worst groups of wrestling fans I have ever been near.
Really disheartened they havent signed Ellsworth and made him champion instead of charisma vaccuum and generally miserable human being austin aries.
I appreciate the effort to try and make this show sound way better than it is i feel like anyone made to watch tna especially weekly should probably attend a support group to discuss what they may have seen on the program lol this writer deserves a medal for the things shes seen and had to write about