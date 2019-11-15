ACH Is Planning His Return To The Indies, No Matter What WWE Might Say

Now it seems that ACH is considering himself a free agent, whether WWE agrees or not. This morning he tweeted a list of potential opponents at other promotions, including ROH’s Jonathan Gresham, MLW’s Myron Reed, and Impact’s Dezmond Xavier.

My wish list.. Let the games begin! – Go The Distance #ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/oMfTfgytGw — Super A.C.H (@ACHisSuper) November 15, 2019

If WWE still considers ACH to be under contract (which at this point they likely do), it may be hard to book any of those matches. On the other hand, WWE’s contracts categorize their performers as “independent contractors” undeserving of medical insurance, paid time off and other benefits, while still greatly restricting what they can do outside the company. So if ACH is in a position to challenge the contract, that might end up working (but watch out for WWE’s legal team).

For what it’s worth, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE tried to help ACH resolve his issues about the company before he started tweeting about it. We don’t really know what those attempts to help looked like, but they clearly were insufficient for the situation. WWE can take comfort, one supposes, in the fact that the public conversation has now turned entirely toward what’s going on with ACH, rather than toward WWE’s long history of racism, which was the conversation that the T-shirt issue initially raised.