New eyes were on Adam Cole last Friday and this Monday when he put his NXT Championship on the line in the main events of WWE Smackdown, then Raw, as part of the build to Survivor Series. On Corey Graves’ podcast, Cole discussed the matches, which were both, “incredibly last-minute,” and said part of why they were so cool to him was because they were against guys he had just missed wrestling in Ring of Honor.
Cole said Daniel Bryan, his Smackdown opponent, was one of the first wrestlers he noticed when he started watching wrestling that wasn’t WWE, (transcript from 411Mania):
I remember seeing him in Ring of Honor and being blown away by this guy. I just couldn’t stop watching his matches, I was such a big fan of his. Right around the time I started working for Ring of Honor, Bryan was on his way out. So I met him a few times, got to watch him live a few times… On the independents, Bryan was a guy I had never wrestled. Like, in my twelve years of wrestling, I had never got the chance to step in the ring with him.
So it was crazy and awesome that the first time had to be absolute last-minute, live on Friday Night Smackdown. But yeah, that was awesome, and he was everything I had hoped he would be. The guy’s just one of the absolute best I’ve ever stepped into the ring with, he’s as good as everybody says he is, and it was a major pleasure for me.