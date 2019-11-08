New eyes were on Adam Cole last Friday and this Monday when he put his NXT Championship on the line in the main events of WWE Smackdown, then Raw, as part of the build to Survivor Series. On Corey Graves’ podcast, Cole discussed the matches, which were both, “incredibly last-minute,” and said part of why they were so cool to him was because they were against guys he had just missed wrestling in Ring of Honor.

Cole said Daniel Bryan, his Smackdown opponent, was one of the first wrestlers he noticed when he started watching wrestling that wasn’t WWE, (transcript from 411Mania):