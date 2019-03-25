AEW

All Elite Wrestling‘s first show, Double or Nothing, is approaching in about two months and the company has been slowly announcing what they’re going to do after that. On March 22, they announced that the second AEW show, the one that was previously announced will benefit victims of gun violence, will take place on July 13, 2019 in Jacksonville and be called Fight For The Fallen. The following day during a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks said a sequel to All In will take place in Chicago at some point.

Earlier today, the AEW official Twitter account also announced a show in collaboration with the CEO fighting game convention in Daytona, Florida, on June 29. This is, in some ways, a sequel to last summer’s twitch-streamed CEOxNJPW show that was very much brought about by Omega’s relationship with CEO. On today’s episode of Being The Elite, the company announced that this show will feature a rematch between Michael Nakazawa, formerly of DDT, and event organizer Alex Jebailey, who is not a working wrestler.