AEW All Out/NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Open Discussion Thread

Here’s your official open discussion thread for AEW All Out and NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, both airing on Saturday night, August 31. TakeOver: Cardiff starts at 8 PM GMT, which means it’ll air on WWE Network in the U.S. starting at 3 PM ET. All Out’s ‘Buy In’ pre-show starts at 7 PM ET, with the show proper starting at 8.

AEW All Out Card:

1. AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho

2. PAC vs. Kenny Omega

3. Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

4. Escalera De La Muerte for the AAA World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros. (c) vs. The Young Bucks

5. Winner Gets Bye In AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament: Best Friends vs. Dark Order

6. Cracker Barrel Clash: Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allen

7. Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

8. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

9. 21-woman Casino Battle Royale for a spot in the AEW Women’s World Championship match on TNT 10/2

10. Private Party vs. Angélico and Jack Evans

Read our complete preview of the card here.



NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Card:

1. WWE UK Championship Match: WALTER (c) vs. Tyler Bate

2. NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Kay Lee Ray

3. Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans (c) vs. Gallus vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

4. Last Man Standing Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey

5. Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks

Read our complete preview of the card here.

