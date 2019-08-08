AEW

The card for the fourth live wrestling event produced by All Elite WrestlingAll Out, is still being been revealed. So far it has only included men’s matches, despite women being depicted on the show’s poster.

But as of the latest episode of The Road to AEW All Out, we know that one All Out match will decide one of the contenders for the match to crown AEW’s first Women’s World Champion on the premiere episode of their TV show.

The 21-woman Casino Battle Royal will be featured on the All Out pre-show, and the idea of the winner challenging for a championship is similar to how the winner of the 21-man Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing (Adam Page) qualified to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Here’s a reminder of how that new-ish type of match works, in the words of Brandi Rhodes on the latest episode of AEW’s Wednesday web series:

Each wrestler has selected a card from a special deck. The suite of card they selected determines their group. Every three minutes, we shuffle the deck to see which suite comes up. After all suites have been exhausted, the wrestler who drew the Joker card will be the last to enter. Eliminations occur when a wrestler has gone over the top rope and both feet have hit the floor.

Rhodes acknowledges that there aren’t twenty-one women signed to the AEW roster and says that creates the possibility that the winner could be, “a complete unknown,” or, “someone who’s one of your favorites who you just don’t expect to see.”