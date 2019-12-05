The night before Thanksgiving saw fewer people than usual tune in to watch both NXT and AEW Dynamite, but Dynamite experienced a more dramatic decline in viewership, drawing only 663,000 live viewers, its smallest audience so far. However, this week AEW bounced back, drawing ( according to ShowBuzz Daily ) 851,000 viewers, a number in the ballpark of what it was getting before the holiday week.

After two consecutive weeks of NXT winning the battle for Wednesday night wrestling ratings , this week saw All Elite Wrestling come out on top. Both shows gained viewers from last week though, and had very similarly sized audiences.

After two weeks with a larger live audience than Dynamite, NXT found itself the less popular show for live cable viewers last night, with an audience of 845,000 people. However, this was still 35,000 more viewers than NXT had last week.

This week’s Dynamite was ranked eighth of all shows on cable during its timeslot. It drew a 0.32 rating from viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, the same as Vikings and Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Meanwhile, NXT was ranked twelfth and try and 0.29 in the 18-49 demographic.

December 4 also saw the smallest viewership gap yet between NXT and AEW Dynamite, with a difference of only 6,000. Previously, the smallest gap was on November 20, when AEW outdrew NXT by 9,000.