Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship Has Been Found And Our Long, National Nightmare Is Over

Pro Wrestling Editor
09.04.19

AEW

It’s time to break out a little bit of the bubbly, as the Tallahassee Police Department has reportedly found the missing All Elite Wrestling World Championship title belt.

Here’s the timeline, in case you haven’t been following along. At All Out in Chicago on Saturday night, Chris Jericho defeated ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (and the horse he rode in on) to be crowned AEW’s first World Champion. Sometime afterward, Jericho left the belt in a limo to eat a victory steak at Longhorn Steakhouse and returned to find it missing. In response, Jericho — while wearing a scarf, hat, and sunglasses in a hot tub, as you do — launched a “worldwide investigation” to find the culprit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida#Pro Wrestling
TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingCHRIS JERICHOFLORIDAPRO WRESTLING
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.03.19 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.03.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.03.19 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP