AEW

It’s time to break out a little bit of the bubbly, as the Tallahassee Police Department has reportedly found the missing All Elite Wrestling World Championship title belt.

Here’s the timeline, in case you haven’t been following along. At All Out in Chicago on Saturday night, Chris Jericho defeated ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (and the horse he rode in on) to be crowned AEW’s first World Champion. Sometime afterward, Jericho left the belt in a limo to eat a victory steak at Longhorn Steakhouse and returned to find it missing. In response, Jericho — while wearing a scarf, hat, and sunglasses in a hot tub, as you do — launched a “worldwide investigation” to find the culprit.