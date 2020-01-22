The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dark 1/21/19: Clear Eyes Stronghearts Can Lose

If you’d like to keep up with our ongoing coverage of AEW’s YouTube series that showcases the dark matches from the previous week’s Dynamite, you can follow the tag here . You should also be keeping up Brandon Stroud’s Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite for recaps of AEW’s flagship show.

And now let’s talk about the Ins and Outs of AEW Dark for January 21, 2019:

All Out: This Used To Be A Show

I want to be optimistic and think this is still just the holidays leading into the beach/boat shows, and in time we’ll get back to the packaged and polished kind of episodes AEW Dark was giving us in its first couple of months. As things stand right now, though, I can’t help but feel like Dark has given up on being a TV show, which is ironic since some version of it might be coming to TV. On the other hand, why put the effort into making the YouTube show a polished product, when you’re going to have to completely restructure what it is in the near future anyway?

I just really thought we were getting into a groove when every episode had at least one video package acquainting us with a roster member, plus some interviews, backstage segments, and DDP’s daughter awkwardly telling us what the women’s division is up to. Segments are what I’m looking for. As opposed to just Schiavone and Gonzalez standing by the pool at Miami’s scenic Green Screen Resort, introducing us to two dark matches.

All In With Reservations: This Could Maybe Be A Division

There’s also a difference between the men’s and women’s matches on Dark. The men’s matches usually feature people we also see on Dynamite (although often facing opponents who we don’t see there), and might tangentially relate to a Dynamite story, like Jurassic Express proving they can go the distance against a formidable team before they face the Inner Circle.

The women’s matches, on the other hand, mostly seem completely disconnected from Dynamite’s one women’s match a week. It’s a whole separate show, like AEW Main Event, except probably more people watch it.

Anyway, this week it’s Big Swole against former Impact Knockout Diamante, who commentary calls a new signee, so maybe she’s sticking around? She used to be in LAX with Santana and Ortiz (in fact she’s still wearing the tights), so she does have AEW connections. She’s maybe not the strongest in-ring worker in wrestling, but she’s got a lot of personality and I think she works well as a brawler. Or you could have her doing stuff like this:

Not everybody has to work a fast style of wrestling, but if you’re going to, you have to actually be fast, is the thing. You can see Swole trying to pick things up throughout the sequence (which is longer than this gif), but Diamante just isn’t having it. And the sad thing is, there’s still a perception problem with women’s wrestling where if you have match that comes out slow and awkward, it plays out as a series of “look how bad this wrestling is” gifs, and that’s all some people see or remember.

I still think Diamante could do some fine work with AEW if they are bringing her in, but she needs more than they currently seem ready to give. Spend more time on the women, build more storylines that don’t involve Brandi Rhodes, and give us a chance to get to know all the characters. Make it so the quality of any single match isn’t the only thing they can be judged on.